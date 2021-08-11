Twitch finally explains their ban criteria for streamers

Twitch, the Amazon-owned streaming platform, is infamous for handing out bans to streamers who showcase their content on the platform. While the reasons behind the bans have usually been justified, streamers have sometimes been given the ban hammer for bizarre reasons.

Dr Disrespect's ban was one of the most curious instances. Nobody knows till date why Doc was banned, even though it's been over a year since the incident took place. Many other streamers have received bans from Twitch but are also unaware of the exact cause, such as which rules they are flouting and during which stream the violation occurred.

However, Twitch seems to have finally taken a step in the right direction and took to Twitter to announce a recent update regarding their ban criteria.

🛡️ As of today, enforcement notifications sent to suspended users will include the name of the content and the date of the violation to ensure they have better clarity about what content is being actioned on. pic.twitter.com/aAnrdEZoyi — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) August 9, 2021

Twitch intends to provide more detailed feedback for bans moving forward

In the tweet, Twitch announced that it will be sending detailed descriptions, such as the name of the clip and the date it was published, to ensure that streamers have better clarity in the event they receive a ban.

In the screenshot attached, it can be seen that the new format includes the rule that has been flouted along with a clear example of the same. Following that, the streamer will receive the details of the stream where they disregarded the rules, such as the name of the clip and the date for the same. Finally, the last section will include an exact timeframe for which the streamer will be banned.

This seems to be a step in the right direction, since streamers will now have a better idea about their Twitch bans moving forward. The enforcement of this new format has created a buzz in the community, with big names such as Esports Talk discussing the same on their channel.

Is the Twitch community pleased with the new ban format?

The tweet received a mixed bag of responses from the Twitch community. As expected, viewers and streamers alike had lots of questions regarding the updated format. Many also appreciated the introduction of the update, even though it was long overdue.

This fucking company loves to start doing things way toooooo late. Better late than never I guess. Do better though. — Pause (@PauseUnpause) August 9, 2021

this was the bare minimum that should’ve been implemented years ago but nonetheless good for actually finally doing it. now add a review button so people can get another set of eyes on the violation so we know everyone is treated fairly. — Zastela (@zastelatv) August 9, 2021

However, a section of responders felt there was a lot more the platform could do. They feel that Twitch is still not providing content creators with the exact details of the offense, and simply providing the name and date of the offensive clip is not enough. The demand from the community is that the platform attach timestamps along with names and dates, so creators can understand exactly where they went wrong.

Still havent learned or don't give a shit about giving specific details what caused the suspension.We all know you don't want us to fight back wrongful suspensions, so you intend to not give details of the suspension to the people being suspended even! Can't wait for youtube live — Teenyweeny1 | #1 IRL Viewer in the World (@TeenyWeeny_01) August 9, 2021

The whole platform is made of time stamps but they won't give you one to tell you when the supposed violation took place. When you appeal, its just another robot email with no explanation. This doesn't look like it will be any better. — Aenima316 (@Aenima316) August 9, 2021

you really can't narrow it down any better on specifics of a ban being given? — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 9, 2021

Although this is a step in the right direction, Twitch would do well to listen to its community and make the requested changes.

Edited by Sabine Algur