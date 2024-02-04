Ever since Imane "Pokimane" decided to start streaming on YouTube, she has caused quite a stir in the community. A clip from her latest podcast "don't tell anyone," recently went viral on X. In it, Poki mentions an incident or potential feud between her and a Twitch employee.

Imane says that she did not speak about this earlier due to the Amazon-owned platform often being the victim of negative publicity and also due to her contact with the platform. One X user commented on the viral post about how Twitch is not going to like Imane talking about one of its employees, saying:

"Twitch is not gonna like this one."

Expand Tweet

"Not surprised": Community unbothered about Pokimane potentially 'exposing' Twitch employee

On January 30, 2024, Pokimane announced on X through a vague tweet that she would be leaving Twitch. The platform's social media account also commented under her post mentioning that they are proud of the streamer. Since the post, many viewers and fans have been speculating if the streamer has signed a contract with YouTube or if she might even move to Kick.

Imane also left other streamers confused and in shock with the news of leaving Twitch. HasanAbi and XQC reacted to Poki's goodbye post for Twitch and assumed that the Moroccan-Canadian streamer was retiring.

Expand Tweet

The latest Pokimane podcast clip about the Twitch employee went viral after being posted by Drama Alert. Many viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts about the news. Many agreed with the creator about Twitch's employees and many criticized her for trying to "gain attention."

Expand Tweet

One user spoke about how they weren't surprised with Imane's statement about the employee.

"We are not surprised. Those memes about simp mods/employees is no meme."

Expand Tweet

Here is what other fans and users from Twitch and the streamer's community had to say.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Imane has denied the rumors made by the community about her joining Kick or signing a deal with YouTube and even asked her audience to not believe the "clickbait."