Twitch hacked yet again; Jeff Bezos' face pops up in GTA, Minecraft, Apex Legends and other sections

Twitch's disastrous week got worse this morning as hackers managed to deface the platform by replacing several background images with photos of what looks to be Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Several users reported the issue, which has now gone viral on Twitter. The image appeared in listings for GTA 5, Dota 2, Smite, Minecraft, Apex Legends, and many more sections on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

It is unclear at the time of writing whether the issue is related to the massive breach in the platform's code that happened on October 6 or whether it's a fresh problem that will add fuel to the fire.

A former Twitch employee has informed the public that hackers can now easily view shortcuts and APIs for internal Amazon services after the infamous leak. The leak exposed a series of codes that will enable hackers to alter background images in accordance with their whims.

On the flip side, this could simply be an issue of cache poisoning, which again will just make matters worse for a platform that's already in murky waters.

Naturally, Twitter went berserk after the images started penetrating social media, and the issue has become a matter of great concern.

Twitch's source code leak reveals streamers' sensitive information

The Amazon-owned platform has had a tough few months. Several high-profile streamers defected to YouTube Gaming and those who remain on the platform have been victims of hate raids.

This occurrence has caused streamers to look for greener pastures. However, things took a turn for the worse when the platform's source code was leaked exposing 125GB of sensitive information, including streamers' passwords, other account information and even their earnings for the last two years.

To make matters even worse, streamers witnessed a huge disparity in incomes. Felix "xQc" Lengyel has generated maximum revenue from the platform since 2019, which runs at the eight-figure mark.

The GTA RP streamer made an upwards of $750K in September alone, as opposed to Pokimane who made a little over $35K. No other streamer has made it close to xQc's mark.

Furthermore, Sykkuno received a lot of hate from the community for pretending to earn less than what he was earning during the heydays of Among Us. The data revealed how the Among Us sensation made an upwards of $110K in September 2021 alone.

In addition, several streamers have started addressing themselves in terms of the ranking that was leaked the other day.

