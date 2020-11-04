It is no secret that quite a few notable streamers have a general tendency to be involved in hilariously funny incidents. In the past, we have talked about streamers Robcdee and Ice Poseidon, both of whom have been involved in some genuinely crazy incidents in front of their viewers.

Regardless, there is no shortage of such incidents, especially when it comes to frequent ‘IRL’ streamers. NymN is a Twitch streamer with around 250 k followers on the platform. Most of his streams are of the ‘Just Chatting ‘ or ‘IRL’ genre where he reacts to other creators’ content.

Recently, NymN was looking at the live stream of fellow Twitch streamer and musician/internet personality Sasha Grey. Sasha Grey streams various video games such as Witcher 3 and the Resident Evil series, although most of her streams are of the ‘IRL’ genre as well.

Twitch IRL streamer is visited by a Stream-sniper who can't seem to decide what to do with himself

In the video that you can see below, Nymn can be seen talking about a bearded man wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, who appears to be mustering up the courage to talk to Sasha Grey. He mocked the stream-sniper, and went on a rather hilarious rant.

Image Credits: Nymn, Twitch

“Look at this guy! 100% a h**ny stream-sniper. 100%. ‘Should I approach her? I don’t know. Can I? Should I?’ Keeps looking at his phone, that’s where he has got the stream. ‘I don’t know if I have it in me’”

Following this, NymN tried to tell Sasha about the ‘stream-sniper’ who was hanging around behind her by posting the following comment.

“Guy in the background is watching your stream!”

However, Sasha did not see the comment, or simply decided to ignore it. On the other hand, the stream-sniper was quick to spot it, and gave a rather explicit reaction. He reacted to the situation by smiling rather awkwardly, which Nymn found hilarious, and caused him to burst out laughing. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.