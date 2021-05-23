Twitch now has a dedicated "Pools, Hot-tub and Beaches" category: Here is how the internet reacted

On 21st May 2021, Twitch introduced a new streaming category called “Pools, Hot-Tub, and Beaches.”
The hot-tub meta has boomed on Twitch in recent months but has come under intense scrutiny from most of the community. People claim that most hot-tub streams are “sexually suggestive.” Hence, they believe that punitive action must be taken against those content creators.
However, justifying the platform’s hot-tub meta, Twitch released a statement explaining their approach. They clarified that they would not take punitive action against hot-tub streamers. Instead, they have created a new streaming category. This article dives into some of the community's reactions to Twitch's announcement.
Twitch posts elaborate response to the “hot-tub” meta controversy
First, it must be noted that "hot-tub streams" where content creators wore swimsuits never violated the platform’s TOS. According to Twitch's regulations on Nudity, Attire, and Sexually Suggestive Content, wearing swimsuits in “contextually appropriate situations and creative expressions such as body painting and writing" is allowed.
Secondly, Twitch acknowledged that its rules on sexually suggestive content are currently unclear. In a nutshell, the platform will only ban content that is overtly or explicitly suggestive. Twitch will not ban all content that can be viewed as sexually suggestive. This is due to the subjectivity of the label.
Quite a few users tend to deem certain content as sexually suggestive even when the creator follows TOS. The internet seems to be divided about the situation:
As the tweets suggest, several content creators/Twitch viewers ended up trying out a new category.
The platform also stated that,
“Being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness.”
Twitch's new streaming category will feature all content creators who stream wearing swimsuits in contextually appropriate circumstances. The bold move has resulted in backlash from the community, as several viewers and content creators have criticized the hot-tub meta.
Twitch also cleared the air about the suspension of advertising on multiple streamers’ channels. This most notably on Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa's channel. The platform noted that brands decide where their ads appear.
There are times when Twitch suspends advertising on specific channels at the behest of advertisers. The platform stated that it is working with the content creators in question to restore ads that are “appropriate.”
Click here to read Twitch's complete statement on the matter.