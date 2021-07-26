Twitch's greatest troll: How Amouranth keeps getting away despite multiple violations on Twitch

Kaitlyn Amouranth Siragusa is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. However, she is very popular for all the wrong reasons as well.

Twitch recently slapped the American streamer with a ban for indulging in an ASMR trend that involves sultry behavior with headphones.

She, along with Indiefoxx, was banned for participating in the ASMR trend. However, their temporary ban was lifted after three days. Sadly, Indiefoxx was banned yet again for a reason that's shrouded in mystery.

Not only was she banned, but Twitch also revoked her partnership. This implies that even if the user makes a return to the platform, her account will be difficult to monetize.

Interestingly, TikTok also removed her account from the platform, insinuating that the streamer had been banned indefinitely.

It's safe to say that two of the most promising streamers of 2021 have had a rough year so far.

However, Amouranth's existence on Twitch continues to appall viewers. Why did the 27-year-old not receive an indefinite ban just like Indiefoxx did?

Amouranth and the rise of 'Hot-Tub' meta

Even though Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now, she is also the most controversial.

It's safe to say that she pioneered the growth of the 'Hot-Tub' meta on Twitch, which continues to remain a sensitive topic.

In an effort to combat the growth of the controversial trend, Twitch handed out several temporary bans.

Amouranth spearheaded the growth of 'Hot-Tub' meta on Twitch (Image via Amouranth)

Despite that, Amouranth spearheaded yet another controversial trend which saw her step away from the platform for a few days. The Amazon-owned streaming platform has been pretty vigilant since then.

However, Twitch hasn't taken any serious action against her, which continues to be a topic for debate in the community. Is it because she is the most watched female streamer on the platform? Does that make her existence paramount for its growth?

Amouranth reveals how she made $1 million in June

During an interview with H3H3's Ethan Klein, Amouranth revealed how a temporary ban didn't slow down her progress. She revealed that June was the best month for her in terms of money, as she made over $1 million.

Amouranth reveals how she made $1 million in June (Amouranth Twitch)

Now, it is important to note that all this money wouldn't have come from Twitch alone. The American streamer is popular on YouTube as well with over 629K followers. However, it is safe to assume that her viewership from YouTube and Twitch gets routed to other websites.

Thanks to the 'Hot-Tub' and ASMR streams, Amouranth has also become the most watched female streamer on Twitch, taking the crown away from Valkyrae who held it last year.

Naturally, this makes her presence on the platform rather important, another reason why Twitch hasn't taken any serious action against her.

Amouranth hints at joining OTK

Days after getting unbanned from Twitch, the streamer alluded to the possibility of joining the 'One True King' gaming organization. She has been spending a lot of time with the founding members including Mizkif, Asmongold and Nmplol, among several others.

Will Amouranth join OTK? (Image via Amouranth Twitch)

Mizkif and Amouranth have also been spotted together on numerous occasions, implying that the two have been spending a lot of time in each other's company.

Joining a gaming organization will solidify her position as a content creator. It will also legitimize her position on the platform, making it even tougher for Twitch to hand her an indefinite ban.

Twitch to make a call soon?

Amouranth's position on Twitch remains rather shaky right now. The American streamer has gotten away with several temporary bans. But from the looks of it, her movement is being monitored and she might not survive another hiccup in her journey as a content creator on the said platform.

NOTE: The article reflects the author's opinion

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul