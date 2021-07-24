Amouranth before Twitch: What is the ASMR streamer really like off-camera?

Controversial Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa is one of the most popular sexually-suggestive “ASMR” streamers on the platform.

Amouranth started her career as a cosplay model on Instagram in 2010 and steadily gained a following. She was employed by the Houston Grand Opera and House Ballet’s costume department for a number of years and became a noted cosplay artist, attending a number of important conventions/events.

Amouranth began live-streaming on Twitch only in November 2017 and has joined multiple adult platforms over the years, garnering huge success. She has come under Twitch’s scrutiny and has till date been banned/suspended a total of four times.

This is an ALARMING precedent and serves as a stark warning that although content may not ostensibly break community guidelines or Terms of service, Twitch has complete discretion to target individual channels & partially or wholly demonetized them for — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

Additionally, the streamer recently got advertising suspended on her channel, and later claimed that Twitch has restricted her advertising income by almost 90%. While Amouranth might not have given a lot of evidence or information about her personal life, the following article looks at her overall off-camera persona.

Twitch streamer Amouranth's off-camera personality

Amouranth’s overall earnings have blown up since around the beginning of 2020. This is due to her multiple adult platform accounts and the fact that the creator has a bit of a reputation of posting “suggestive” content. She is one of the most prominent streamers who was involved in the “hot-tub” meta that blew up on the platform, and has recently switched to suggestive “ASMR” content.

Amouranth’s content has always been claimed to be “suggestive.” The streamer initially became popular on Instagram, a platform on which she has been active since 2010.

She has featured twice on Discover Channel’s reality television series “The Little Couple” and has attended the following events as a cosplay guest:

Delta-H-Con (2013-2015), Wizard World - Guangzhou, China (2015), Wizard World - Austin (2015), Victoria Comic Con (2016), Stan Lee's Comic Con (2016), and the ComicPalooza (2017).

The internet personality is known to be polite to her fans, with a number of clips showing her well-natured interactions with viewers that she met during events/conventions. In 2015, Amouranth started a children’s entertainment company under her name. The company holds parties/events featuring Disney princesses.

Hence, while the streamer might be known most for the suggestive content that she regularly posts on a variety of platforms, she also has her own company and is known to have a vastly different off-camera personality. Recently, she featured in multiple streams alongside fellow streamer Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo.

Amouranth has recently been spending a lot of time with members of the “One True King” gaming organization, including Mizkif and Zack “Asmongold”. The personalities have been involved in a number of shenanigans, with Amouranth doing a hilarious “introduction” for Mizkif as well.

Overall, she seemed especially at ease with Mizkif and showed off a side to her personality that she generally does not, during live streams.

Regardless, Amouranth has always been known to have a witty, cheerful personality. She has received an increased attention in recent months that has also given fans a look into her off-camera persona.

@Amouranth hey Im a HUGE fan of your work! I was wondering if you wanna come on my podcast! I love you! <3 — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) August 30, 2018

Otk Amouranth？ — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) July 10, 2021

Hence, while her content may have been suggestive for a number of years, the streamer has shown that there is a different side to her as well. Finally, back in August 2020, Amouranth teared up during an emotional conversation with Dr. Alok "Dr. K" Kanojia and hinted that she has "more stress" in her life than she lets on during her streams.

The streamer opened up about pressures related to her "workload" and agreed that she had been putting her work before her "actual self" for a number of years. Dr. K had encouraged her to "live her life", a piece of advice that she appears to have followed in the past year.

