Twitch’s new stream boost feature already being abused by streamers despite limited availability

Twitch’s controversial new stream boost feature, which allows viewers to pay a fee in order to promote specific channels on the platform, is already being abused by streamers.

The feature has not yet been made available throughout the platform, and is currently being tested amongst a small group of streamers. Twitch partner and FIFA esports player, Alan "CaliSCG" Ortega, was recently left confused after his stream was boosted by a viewer.

The particular live stream had an explicit title and had been posted by CaliSCG as a joke. He was surprised to find that one of his viewers decided to boost the particular stream, and thought it would lead to a suspension on the platform.

Twitch streamer CaliSCG concerned about being banned after stream with explicit title gets boosted by viewer

As a joke, CaliSCG has recently hosted multiple FIFA live streams with explicit titles. The streamer was surprised to find his latest stream, which was titled “(18+) Free J**Z inside” being boosted by one of his viewers:

My stream’s getting boosted? Wait, what the f**k? We’re now boosting this stream 1000x times? How does this work? I don’t know what the f**k is happening!

Of course, the boost feature has been criticized due to multiple reasons. Apart from streamers not receiving any part of the fee, the fact that creators have no control over which stream the viewer decides to boost is also an issue. The feature effectively allows random Twitch viewers to boost any stream of their choice.

CaliSCG’s stream was not explicit in itself, but the streamer was worried about getting banned because of the increased attention that the title was receiving:

“I am going to get banned. This is literally the process of me getting banned. I changed the title just in case.”

The incident was covered by Esports Talk’s Jake Lucky, who posted a tweet criticizing the feature. Twitch’s boost feature has come under severe scrutiny from the community in recent days.

People have claimed that the feature effectively converts the platform into a “pay-to-win” platform, where streamers with more money will be able to easily dominate over others.

Regardless, CaliSCG’s situation exposed another potential flaw with respect to the feature. Despite his fears, the streamer’s account was not suspended/banned by Twitch.

The platform is expected to bring about a range of changes to the stream boost feature before releasing it to all users.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan