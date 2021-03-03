Twitch shuts down Dr Disrespect ban queries with a firm "No"

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, better known on the internet as Dr Disrespect, was mysteriously banned from Twitch. The Amazon-owned streaming platform did not provide any reason for the ban, nor did the streamer open up about it.

Both parties have been extremely tight-lipped about the issue, leaving the online community in the dark about the ban.

While the ban left the internet speculating about the reason behind it, Twitch finally addressed the Dr. Disrespect ban, albeit with just one word.

Twitch shuts down Dr Disrespect ban queries.

During the Twitch Transparency Report readthrough, Angela Hession, the Global VP of Trust and Safety for Twitch, stated that they would not be addressing personal bans on the stream. The clip can be seen here.

Simultaneously, an individual asked if there was anything concerning the Dr Disrespect ban. Twitch very conveniently replied with a "no" to this question.

Dr Disrespect was banned in 2020. He has been away from the platform for almost a year. However, after all this time, Twitch finally commented on the matter. Although the response wasn't satisfactory or clarifying in any way, the platform acknowledging the issue is a first step.

Although the answer isn't satisfactory, this is the first time the streaming giant has said anything on the issue. Individuals on Reddit believe there's probably a legal issue between Dr Disrespect and Twitch. Hence, the stern silence from both parties.

This isn't the first time that the internet has questioned Dr Disrespect's ban. Twitch has been repeatedly asked to clarify the reasons behind Dr Disrespect's ban. But the platform has been oddly silent on it until now.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

The ban hasn't affected Dr Disrespect's popularity or career. He's happily streaming on YouTube and is creating his own unique content on the platform. People have been speculating about non-disclosure agreements in place, preventing either party from revealing much information.

However, even if NDAs were signed, the confirmation of existing NDAs would have been leaked. That would have established some of the rumors floating around.

The fact that no information has been leaked yet leads to one of two conclusions. Either the information isn't interesting enough to be leaked. Or once leaked, it can be damaging to both parties.