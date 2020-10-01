Twitch Streamer accidentally right swipes his own sister on LiveStream

The world of streaming is full of mishappenings and random coincidences. We have seen and talked about a range of incidents that have led to some awkward situations. Furthermore, we have also seen more serious incidents where streamers were caught saying or doing offensive or embarrassing things.

KenArchie is an upcoming Overwatch streamer who currently has 1.4k followers on Twitch. He also streams other games such as Apex Legends and Old School Runescape. In this article, we look at a recent incident which left the streamer rather embarrassed.

Twitch Streamer accidently right swipes his own sister on LiveStream

A majority of people today have, at some point in time, made use of one of the innumerable dating sites and apps available on the internet. Some major dating apps include Tinder and Bumble. On these apps, users can choose to swipe ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on individual profiles, depending on their interest.

Based on whether the person you have liked likes you back, people get ‘matched’, at which point they can talk to each other through the app. Twitch streamer KenArchie was going through various profiles on Tinder, as hundreds of viewers watched along.

Image Credits: KenArchie, Twitch

In the clip that you can see at the end of the article, we see the streamer going through a bunch of female profiles, and ends up liking all of them. However, after blindly liking multiple profiles, he appears to lose his calm. The streamer suddenly freaks out, and mutters that he has to stop.

As it turns out, one of the female profiles that he ‘liked’ belonged to a 28-year old woman called ‘Michaela’. He continues to lose his mind and finally explains that he ‘just saw his sister’. Apparently, ‘Michaela’ is his real sister, and he accidentally liked her profile on Tinder.

Image Credits: KenArchie, Twitch

Needless to say, this put him in a rather awkward situation, and the streamer ends up closing the app and continues to freak out some more. He stares at his screen for some time and looks rather shaken. You can have a look at the entire incident in the video below.