Twitch streamer Arcadum accused of grooming and manipulating multiple women after girlfriend calls him out

Earlier today, Twitch streamer and Dungeons and Dragons player, Arcadum has been accused of grooming and manipulating several women over the past year.
Initially, Arcadum’s girlfriend found intimate chats that the streamer had shared with a woman named Kelli Siren. Kelli was working on a project with the streamer and was removed after Arcadum’s girlfriend found the chat.
She later posted on Twitter accusing Arcadum of harassing her and manipulating her into being “intimate” and claimed that she struggled to confront the streamer on her own. Kelli Siren’s allegations were followed by similar accusations of physical abuse and ill-treatment by women who had worked with Arcadum in the past.
Twitch streamer Arcadum accused of grooming and abuse, promises to address events on-stream
Arcadum has been accused of gaslighting, emotional abuse, grooming and harassment by a range of alleged victims. After Kelli Siren posted the following on Twitter, a range of alleged victims came forward with stories of their own. Siren alleged that Arcadum had gaslighted and emotionally manipulated her into providing “intimate support,” something she struggled to confront him about.
Furthermore, Arcadum told Kelli Siren around August 25 that his girlfriend had seen the intimate chats he shared with multiple women and that he was forced to block her and others for the time being. Similar stories of sexual and emotional manipulation related to Arcadum were posted by a range of women on Twitter. @SummerSalt alleged in an elaborate post that Arcadum had manipulated and abused multiple women and had been forced to fire them later.
At least ten women have taken to Twitter in recent days to post traumatic stories of emotional manipulation, gaslighting and emotional abuse related to Arcadum. The issue has grown into a full-blown controversy, with a range of women coming out with similar stories that all ended with Arcadum firing them.
The streamer himself has not spoken at length about the situation so far. Instead, he posted a tweet promising to address the situation on a later stream.
As expected, the overall Twitter community responded angrily and claimed that Arkadum deserves to be canceled.
Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!