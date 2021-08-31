Twitch streamer Arcadum accused of grooming and manipulating multiple women after girlfriend calls him out

Earlier today, Twitch streamer and Dungeons and Dragons player, Arcadum has been accused of grooming and manipulating several women over the past year.

Initially, Arcadum’s girlfriend found intimate chats that the streamer had shared with a woman named Kelli Siren. Kelli was working on a project with the streamer and was removed after Arcadum’s girlfriend found the chat.

She later posted on Twitter accusing Arcadum of harassing her and manipulating her into being “intimate” and claimed that she struggled to confront the streamer on her own. Kelli Siren’s allegations were followed by similar accusations of physical abuse and ill-treatment by women who had worked with Arcadum in the past.

My experience with Arcadum.



Read: https://t.co/ZpsXd3UB64 — Kelli Siren (@Kelli_Siren) August 31, 2021

Twitch streamer Arcadum accused of grooming and abuse, promises to address events on-stream

Arcadum has been accused of gaslighting, emotional abuse, grooming and harassment by a range of alleged victims. After Kelli Siren posted the following on Twitter, a range of alleged victims came forward with stories of their own. Siren alleged that Arcadum had gaslighted and emotionally manipulated her into providing “intimate support,” something she struggled to confront him about.

Hi everyone,



My name is Chicka...



I was an admin on his server. I was emotionally abused, gaslight by Arcadum... https://t.co/AWRrMRnUpx via @ChickaThuy — ChickaThuy (@ChickaThuy) August 31, 2021

My personal history with Arcadum.



Read: https://t.co/l7sVkUT8cz — Lyra121 (@Lyraa121) August 31, 2021

My experience with Arcadum



Read: https://t.co/f9Vj0NFytd — Cri45 (@SayHiItsCri) August 31, 2021

Furthermore, Arcadum told Kelli Siren around August 25 that his girlfriend had seen the intimate chats he shared with multiple women and that he was forced to block her and others for the time being. Similar stories of sexual and emotional manipulation related to Arcadum were posted by a range of women on Twitter. @SummerSalt alleged in an elaborate post that Arcadum had manipulated and abused multiple women and had been forced to fire them later.

My experience with Arcadumhttps://t.co/HOtWBKdYRR — folkona (@folkona_) August 31, 2021

I am dissapointed, and I am done.



Read: https://t.co/7R44PVfki6 — 🐰UzuriMia🌙ウズリミア🌙Vtuber BLM✊🏾 (@UzuriMia) August 31, 2021

This is all I want to say.



Read: https://t.co/EXa41Dmjd2 — Momo (@MomoMischief) August 31, 2021

At least ten women have taken to Twitter in recent days to post traumatic stories of emotional manipulation, gaslighting and emotional abuse related to Arcadum. The issue has grown into a full-blown controversy, with a range of women coming out with similar stories that all ended with Arcadum firing them.

Everybody is going to conveniently forget mental illness and self hatred makes you do unacceptable things, because the only acceptable form of MH is when their idols invent or exaggerate "muh anxiety", not knowing how fucked up it can make you. Good luck in getting help — onionman600 (@onionman600) August 31, 2021

Cryaotic was accused of grooming underage girls. I've not seen the ages of any of the women involved here claim to be that young. That's a wholly different scenario on that point alone. — Eaglestrike (@Sireaglestrike) August 31, 2021

The streamer himself has not spoken at length about the situation so far. Instead, he posted a tweet promising to address the situation on a later stream.

I will be addressing the events tomorrow on stream. Right now I am trying to find a place to set up so I can. — Arcadum (@GloriousArcadum) August 31, 2021

As expected, the overall Twitter community responded angrily and claimed that Arkadum deserves to be canceled.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Gautham Balaji