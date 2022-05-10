Twitch streamer BagelGooseFF gets banned from Final Fantasy XIV mid-stream for using third-party tools

Not even 24 hours after Naoki Yoshida of Final Fantasy XIV reminded fans that third-party tools are against the rules, Twitch streamer BagelGooseFF used them live on stream. As a result, a Game Master removed the streamer mid-encounter, put them in player jail, and suspended their account.

As of now, there is no information on how long the player will remain banned.

Twitch streamer breaks Final Fantasy XIV rules, faces the music

The developers have said in the past that they do not advocate for third-party tools to be used in the game. With Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate), there were many worries about people using the tools.

BagelGooseFF’s case falls under “modification of the UI to display additional information,” and “any actions or public statements that promote use of third-party tools,” since it was on the player’s stream.

The streamer was working on progression in Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate), and it was clear from their stream layout that there were third-party tools in use. Granted, they were relatively minor - buffs/debuffs timers for his group.

The Twitch streamer was removed from the raid encounter mid-combat and sent to an empty room from which he could not leave. It was pretty clear what was going on, both in the streamer’s chat and to the streamer himself.

“Oh, I got GM jailed. I think I should turn off my stream. I don’t think I should stream this.”

His party members noticed that they could not target him mid-fight, and then heard what he said. A few seconds later, a Game Master showed up and banned the Twitch streamer.

Reddit discusses the gray area of third-party tools in Final Fantasy XIV

Third-party tools in Final Fantasy XIV used to be a bit of a gray area. People used them, but as long as they were not mentioned in the game and not advertised on streams, it was fine. But with the developers’ crackdown, it is clear that any use of the tools is not allowed anymore.

One Redditor reminded the group that a Japanese streamer was also banned for the same thing. People who openly use UI mods for Final Fantasy XIV are going to be likely, inevitably, punished.

A post that offered more context clarified that this is not Square Enix’s fault either. It is all on the Twitch streamers who openly and brazenly show off that they are using third-party add-ons in Final Fantasy XIV.

Another commenter offered a bit more context, stating that the first team to get the World First Clear did not stream, but they used third-party tools to make the process easier for them. Further, they even had someone developing tools for them to make the fight easier.

The developers want to keep the game away from third-party tools to keep it fun and fair, and for nobody to have an advantage. Console players, who are important to the community too, cannot use these kinds of modifications.

This led to the Reddit community asking if the World First players also got punished, and someone responded with information. The World First team received bans, or at the very least, some of them did.

Square Enix takes the use of public third-party tools seriously. While the developers have said they cannot inspect everyone’s PC, people who flagrantly use them in the open can and likely will be punished. It’s unclear how long BagelGooseFF has been banned, but it may be 10 days, like the players who recently got punished.

Edited by Saman