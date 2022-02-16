Twitch streamer Caedrel accidentally closes Lost Ark, ends stream after seeing 14k queue 

After an LPL co-stream for League of Legends, Twitch streamer Caedrel clicked over to his Lost Ark game, ready to dive in. The streamer needed to change some settings first and clicked through parts of his screen.

This led to tragedy, and a very comedic moment for the Twitch streamer’s audience, as he accidentally closed out Lost Ark. The queue was far too long to wait in, and Caedrel called it an early night.

“So I can do this, and then I can do this - Ah! No! No! No! I just closed the game! No!”

14,000+ queue in Lost Ark for Twitch streamer Caedrel

(Clip begins at 1:07:00)

The Twitch streamer was just finishing up his LPL co-stream and was ready to get deep into Lost Ark, a game that they have spent over 75 hours playing, according to their Steam. When trying to get a few settings changed, tragedy struck.

“Wait, I need to change the settings so I can change the... Wait, let me put it in windowed mode right quick.”

After trying to click Steam away and get back into Lost Ark, the Twitch streamer accidentally closed the game too, frustrating the streamer and making his chat react with the KEKW laughing emote.

“You’re f**king kidding. Please don’t have a queue, please don’t have a queue, please don’t have a queue.”

Unfortunately, the game had a 14,100 person queue, ending the stream for Caedrel. The streamer said they had been logged in all morning to get through the previous queue, but it was not meant to be.

Reddit reacts to Twitch streamer’s mistake and also discuss Lost Ark PVP

Long queue times are common in new MMOs, and this one has been no exception for European players. This was one of the main things asked about in the reaction thread.

A Redditor said the game is fun, but not perfect (Image via Reddit)

A response to this asked about what the above commenter meant about overcrowding, which was quickly answered (Image via Reddit)

A couple of users commiserated with Caedrel, since the Twitch streamer wound up ending the stream after that, though one of them did find it funny.

Users also discussed the actual PVP of the game. One Redditor said that it only takes about 2 hours to reach the endgame for PVP, and this led to a back and forth discussion. A user thought the player wouldn’t have gear or abilities in that amount of time.

Thankfully, the PVP is separate from the rest of the game, so players do not have to grind or farm gear for PVP, provided they reach far enough into the game to access PVP in the first place.

Caedrel also pointed out his blunder on Twitter, saying he would try again tomorrow.

Marc @Caedrel today was lost ark stream day



within the first 3minutes i accidently closed the game



15k queue



the stream ended



see you all next time🤠 today was lost ark stream daywithin the first 3minutes i accidently closed the game 15k queuethe stream endedsee you all next time🤠

Several users on Twitter trolled the streamer for his mistake on stream as well. A good-natured ribbing was had at Caedrel's expense by his followers.

Mika @Mika54821889 @RiotMAXtheX @Caedrel Hahaha that stream ended faster than his chances for play offs am I right max?? :DDDDDD @RiotMAXtheX @Caedrel Hahaha that stream ended faster than his chances for play offs am I right max?? :DDDDDD

Mario @MarioTomasoni @Caedrel Imagine Caedrel playing worlds final, he's about to win it all but he accidentaly turn off the pc and they have to remake the game and ends up getting reverse swept. @Caedrel Imagine Caedrel playing worlds final, he's about to win it all but he accidentaly turn off the pc and they have to remake the game and ends up getting reverse swept.

It was an unfortunate but funny moment where the streamer accidentally closed the game, resulting in him having to cancel the stream altogether due to a lengthy in-game queue. Hopefully, the streamer’s next Lost Ark stream does not end in a similar tragedy.

Edited by R. Elahi