Twitch streamer couple Blluist defeat Malenia with split controls after 43 hours

Bluuist is a Twitch streamer couple in Japan with 17K followers, and their first playthrough of Elden Ring came to a thrilling conclusion. The streaming couple is known for playing challenging games by splitting up the control responsibilities.

One of them controls the mouse and the other handles the keyboard. Through this quirky method, they defeated Elden Ring’s Malenia, though it took Blu and Grey about 43 hours of gameplay to succeed.

After 43 hours, Twitch streamer couple defeats Malenia via split controls

It’s fascinating to watch the Twitch streamer couple play games like Sekiro and Elden Ring this way. They make sure to have the button inputs they’re using on stream, next to the streamer pressing the buttons.

During the clip, the fight was essentially over, with the couple only needing a few hits to defeat Melenia, Goddess of Rot in Elden Ring.

“Okay, it’s time for us to go in, at the end.”

Expertly working together, one member navigated closer to the boss as the time to strike came up and land a few blows. Communicating that it was time to back off, they went onto land the final two blows that would defeat Malenia.

ORA! Yosh!

A primal yell was unleashed as the boss was defeated, with one howling in victory while the other couldn't stop laughing. Their chat was incredibly hyped for the moment, as the two worked together perfectly to defeat the boss.

It was a touching moment, where the Twitch streamer couple chalked up yet another success when it came to their unique way of playing challenging games live on their stream.

Reddit celebrates the couple for their successful boss kill using unique conditions

The thread was filled with discussion about the game itself, as well as how the streamers approached the game. One Redditor pointed out one thing that makes this Malenia fight so hard. They tend not to use jump attacks, shields, summons, or any magic in their gameplay.

A few commenters talked about the way they approached the fight, which showed that there are truly a wide variety of ways to tackle some of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring.

Others showed their love for the couple and while it’s very hard to replicate their accomplishments, viewers get to watch that brief moment of pure joy, when a challenge is overcome. Redditors were certainly glad for this clip to find their way to them.

Some were confused, thinking the way the couple worked was weird since Blu did most of the work. Others responded that this is just how they do things, and in Sekiro, the male half of the stream did the majority of the work, by parrying and striking.

One Redditor was just glad to the two succeeded but wondered if it would strengthen or hinder their relationship as a whole.

It was an awesome achievement for sure, and the Twitch streamer couple are no strangers to playing games with split-controls either. It’s a unique way to play Elden Ring, and though it may take time, they always wind up succeeding.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul