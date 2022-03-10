Japanese streamer couple beats Radahn in Elden Ring using split controls after 10 straight hours

After 10 straight hours, the Twitch streamer couple known as "blluist" beat the Elden Ring boss Starscourge Radahn using split controls, where one controlled the character’s movement while the other controlled the camera and the attacks.

The couple have been playing Elden Ring with split controls for a few streams, making it quite far into the game. Playing the game is already quite a challenge for most players, so dividing the controls between two people is very challenging. To make things even more impressive, they are playing with a mouse and keyboard. Not many Elden Ring players do this, as using a controller feels much more natural when playing the game.

Streamer couple beat Elden Ring boss Radahn with split controls

Even with the disadvantages, the couple still went through the game with relative ease, that is, until they reached Starscourge Radahn. The boss is one of the hardest in the game as his movements are wild and his attacks have plenty of range and damage, especially after he enters phase two.

It took the couple over 10 hours to finally get close to beating the boss, with plenty of close calls along the way. When they finally defeated the boss, the boyfriend screamed his excitement while the girlfriend laughed.

"YEAH!! YEAH!!" / "*laughter* Oh, my God, we got it!"

After the incredible victory, the two had to take some time to calm down, as such an incredible moment must have had both their hearts pounding. They spoke with their chat in both Japanese and English, talking about how nervous they were, with both saying that their hands were shaking the entire time. The boyfriend then said that moments like these are why he streams.

"What I just experienced right now was just everything I ever wanted from streaming. To get that kind of rush that I can never get in normal life, in front of friends."

Many applauded the amazing victory on Reddit, with some sharing jokes about being "maidenless."

With such an amazing victory, we can surely expect the couple to reach the end of the game using split controls.

Edited by Siddharth Satish