Minecraft Streamer Wilbur Soot hilariously fishes on Origins SMP from a plane

Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot took to fishing on Origins SMP while flying on an airplane. Tubbo and Ph1LzA, other two members of the server went to meet the phantom-origin Wilbur Soot and chatted and fished with him for a while.

The hilarious part was that both Tubbo and Ph1LzA were unable to hear WIlbur simply because his voice was coming through as muddy and loud from the microphone. They talked about how dedicated he was to playing the game even while on a plane.

Streamer Wilbur Soot plays Minecraft with Tubbo and Ph1LzA despite being on a plane

In a recent stream from Tubbo,, he and Ph1LzA were playing on the Origins SMP and soon met with Wilbur Soot, who was fishing. They flew down to him, happily greeting him as a "ghost boy." To their surprise, Wilbur's voice came out heavily distorted. As they were unable to understand what he was saying, both of them laughed hard.

While laughing, Ph1LzA told Wilbur that he was too loud. The latter then told them to wait and tried to fix his mic. During this, both Tubbo and Ph1LzA kept laughing in confusion and the amount of weird noise coming from Wilbur's microphone. Ph1LzA then explained Wilbur's situation at 0:38 seconds into the clip:

"This is peak Minecraft YouTuber f**king status right now. He's on a plane, thousands of feet in the sky, and yet, he fish. He fish in Minecraft."

Ph1LzA explaining where Wilbur is (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Both Ph1LzA and Tubbo exclaimed how Wilbur got a Nautilus shell from fishing. Nautilus shells are uncommon items that can only be obtained from drowned zombies, wandering traders, and by fishing. Soon enough, both of them started fishing with Wilbur as well.

As Wilbur's microphone was still faulty, they were unable to understand a word he was saying to them. They simply replied with something just to assure him that he was audible. Wilbur tried to talk to Ph1LzA but eventually said this at 1:25 in the clip:

"You disgust me."

All three of them fishing (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Both Tubbo and Ph1LzA laughed because nearly everything Wilbur said was difficult to understand. They were simply unable to converse with him, which made it even funnier.

Reaction from fans on Twitter about Wilbur not losing any opportunity to play Minecraft

As the popular streamer has millions of fans around the globe, they were surprised to hear about him being on a plane. As he was flying, he was not streaming, but through Ph1LzA and Tubbo's streams, they got to know about him. Soon enough, several people started tweeting about him and discussing where he was probably heading to.

sof ✧ @benchsoot Wilbur soot playing the origins smp to fish while on a plane. The dedication is there and real Wilbur soot playing the origins smp to fish while on a plane. The dedication is there and real

mack @LVJYfan what do you Mean wilbur soot is on a plane WHERE IS THAT MAN GOING what do you Mean wilbur soot is on a plane WHERE IS THAT MAN GOING

Brave @crimesboys the other people on the plane glancing over to see wilbur soot leaned into a mic whispering and playing minecraft origins the other people on the plane glancing over to see wilbur soot leaned into a mic whispering and playing minecraft origins

🐼wybie/wil @sweaterduosolos @WilburSoot why are you on a plane are you going to america???? @WilburSoot why are you on a plane are you going to america????

new milo 🐋📎 @sootwilbur_ @Phoenixfiire_2 saw ppl on tl talking ab wilbur soot being on a plane, he prob said so on phils stream @Phoenixfiire_2 saw ppl on tl talking ab wilbur soot being on a plane, he prob said so on phils stream

Origins SMP is a well-known server where several popular Minecraft streamers and content creators play together. It is based on Origins Mod, which lets players choose their origins before entering the world. Depending on their origin, they will have some powers and weaknesses. Wilbur is of phantom origin, Tubbo is of bee origin and Ph1LzA is from elytrian origin.

