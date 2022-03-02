Minecraft star Tubbo dies in his Hardcore SMP world and Ph1LzA reacts to it

Recently, Minecraft star Tubbo died in his hardcore SMP server world from a wither skeleton in the Nether fortress. He expressed his sheer sorrow and anguish that he couldn't respawn to the world again. Later on, he got on a call with Ph1LzA to review his fight and death.

Tubbo is a world-famous Minecraft streamer with over 4.8 million followers on Twitch. Besides being an integral part of the Dream SMP server and its story arcs, he has hosted several events where thousands of his fans have taken part. Together with TommyInnit and other famous Minecraft players, he played in the hardcore mode SMP server. However, while exploring the Nether Fortress recently, his character died to a wither skeleton.

How Minecraft star Tubbo died in his hardcore SMP world and Ph1LzA's reaction on it

While hosting a subathon on his Twitch channel, Tubbo was casually playing on his hardcore SMP server in Minecraft. As he was exploring a Nether fortress, he found two hidden Blaze spawners underneath the whole structure. Excitedly, he went down to fight, but quickly began losing health from the attacks.

After a few minutes, he suddenly fell from the Nether fortress bridge into a pit where there were several hostile mobs like skeletons, wither skeletons, magma cubes and blazes. Naturally, they all attacked the player at once, prompting him to run away screaming.

In the Nether fortress (Image via Canooon YouTube)

While making his escape, he bumped into a wither skeleton that he tried to fight while holding up his shield. Unfortunately, he was struck by the wither effect and was unable to see his hearts. A panicked Tubbo yelled:

"Oh my god! Why does God hate me! No, I'm dead, this is the end."

However, the wither skeleton swung its sword again and killed him. The streamer was in complete shock as he just sat still in his chair. After a few moments, he started spectating his Minecraft server world and wailed in agony as he looked over his world and the builds in it. He mourned that he wouldn't be able to play here ever again, clearly unhappy.

Both react to the fight and the death (Image via Canooon YouTube)

After this, he quickly contacted Ph1LzA for support, as he is a veteran in playing in Minecraft's hardcore mode. When he told Ph1LzA what happened, the streamer reacted similarly and was extremely saddened by the news. He knew what it felt like to die in a hardcore world, obviously understanding Tubbo's pain.

Later, they watched a replay of how he died by the wither and discussed what he could've done better to survive in that situation. Interestingly, Ph1LzA himself had lost his world to a baby zombie, so he was extremely sad to see his friend die in their hardcore world as well. He exclaimed as he watched Tubbo die at 6:04 into the stream clip:

"Oh no. Mate, that's terrible. It's so quick, isn't it?"

Both having a discussion on how the wither killed him (Image via Canooon YouTube)

They sadly discussed the fight and saw how the wither skeleton managed to land a crit on his character, making him lose three and a half hearts with just one hit. A sad Tubbo wailed loudly again and told Ph1LzA all about his plans for the world, distraught that he wouldn't be able to execute them anymore.

Edited by Atul S