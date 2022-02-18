“More like Ed Sheeran”: Minecraft streamer Tubbo reacts to Ranboo’s latest picture

Popular Minecraft streamers Ranboo and Toby "Tubbo" are known for their friendship, both in real life and within Minecraft. Both are pretty active on Twitter and can be seen interacting with each other quite often. The latter recently reacted to a picture uploaded by Ranboo, comparing him to renowned British musician Ed Sheeran.

Ranboo and Tubbo are some of the most influential Minecraft streamers on the internet. With a significant presence on both YouTube and Twitch, both have millions of fans who follow their content and are always excited to see their interactions on Twitter.

Twitter reacts as Minecraft stars Tubbo and Ranboo engage in playful banter

Tubbo’s tweet was a response to a tweet by Ranboo that showcased a picture of him without his trademark sunglasses, a move that has sparked excitement and enthusiasm among many of his fans, since Ranboo has always remained “faceless”, much like his colleague, Dream. Ranboo’s tweet showed him staring into the camera as the sun set behind him. He captioned the tweet:

“Can’t believe how much can change it’s wild.”

Ranboo’s tweet was, in turn, a response to his own tweet from an alternate account he owns, named “Ranbalt”. The original tweet showed copies of a picture of Ranboo sporting his black and white set of gloves. The picture on the left was mildly edited using Microsoft Paint to cover Ranboo’s eyes, while the other was the unedited picture.

In the caption, the 18-year-old content creator joked that editing via Microsoft Paint “does wonders” for a person's confidence.

The two then proceeded to weave a hilarious conversation, constantly trying to one-up each other and overall, having a good time. Ranboo was quick to respond to Tubbo’s “Ed Sheeran” tweet, asking him if he wanted Ranboo to make a song. Tubbo dared him to do it, and Ranboo responded with a screenshot of an FL Studio song.

The two went back and forth, with the amusing conversation culminating in an exchange of memes. Many fans also joined in and responded to Tubbo’s initial tweet, sending Ed Sheeran memes and expressing their thoughts towards how they felt about the conversation.

Reactions to Tubbo and Ranboo’s conversation

Both Ranboo and Tubbo are mainly known for their Minecraft content and for the plethora of collaborations they are a part of, which includes other influential streamers like Clay “Dream,” Thomas “TommyInnit,” George “GeorgeNotFound,” and many more.

