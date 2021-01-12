Twitch streamer CriticalBard subjected to racism after being revealed as "PogChamp of the Day" 

Twitch streamer Omega Jones, popularly known as CriticalBard, recently bore witness to the internet's toxic side after being subjected to racist tweets. This was moments after being announced as "PogChamp of the Day."

Recently, Twitch decided to adopt commentator and gamer Sean Plott's suggestion. The suggestion was concerning a flexible PogChamp emote, which changes every 24 hours.

This gave rise to "The PogChamp of the Day," where streamers from the Twitch community were made the face of the emote for an entire day.

This move was implemented after the original creator Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez was criticized for inciting civil unrest during the violence ensuing in theUS Capitol building.

The most recent streamer to be announced as the face of PogChamp was CriticalBard. CriticalBard is an actor, vocalist, and strong advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hey @CriticalBard - you must have rolled a natural 20.



You're today's PogChamp. pic.twitter.com/TARiSQg8bS — Twitch (@Twitch) January 11, 2021

His selection was lauded on the grounds of inclusion and representation. However, things soon turned ugly after a few users pulled out a string of his older tweets.

After surfacing these tweets online, CriticalBard was bombarded with a barrage of racist tweets.

cw: ableism, racism.



just the SMALLEST taste of what it is to be a black streamer 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gkMtPH2NSh — CRITICAL BARD! ✊🏾 (@CriticalBard) January 11, 2021

They found my Facebook page. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8aWBck7S7k — CRITICAL BARD! ✊🏾 (@CriticalBard) January 11, 2021

The Twitter community came out in support of the Twitch streamer and took a defiant stand against the racism that was perpetuated towards CriticalBard.

Twitter takes a stand against racism directed at CriticalBard on Twitch

CriticalBard addressed the series of racist comments directed at him before making this bold statement:

"I'm kind of seeing it a little bit on Twitter plus in here. Someone shared a conglomeration of all the times I've said white feelings don't matter and are now using that as a tirade against me. I'm not condemning an entire people and defending insurrectionists. I'm saying when you say 'White Lives Matter,' they don't. 'White Lives' don't matter because 'White Lives' aren't a thing."

His thoughts were also echoed by popular Twitch streamer HasanAbi.

Twitter was soon abuzz with several reactions. Most tweets condemned the racism towards CriticalBard and extended their support to him.

Here are some of the supportive tweets:

This would be a good time for the creators who tweeted about supporting Black creators go show some support to @CriticalBard today. — iamBrandon 🏳️‍🌈 (@iamBrandonTV) January 12, 2021

It was racist o'clock from the second he went live, mods damn near sprained fingers trying to slap down the fuckery. All the mod tools Twitch provides were used and yet, after his stream was over... — Tanya, Villainous Deathbane (@cypheroftyr) January 12, 2021

No Black streamer should have to deal with this shit, end of. The racist user names, attempting to hack his twitter ffs, following him to Facebook?! That's all supposed to be covered under the TOS and community guidelines. — Tanya, Villainous Deathbane (@cypheroftyr) January 12, 2021

the fact that @CriticalBard is dealing with so many trash humans being pissed a black creator is pogchamp is not surprising. But it really pisses me off that everytime one of us shines folks cannot wait to get out the woodwork and eat us up. You are dope and you deserve to shine. — Zombaekillz (She/Her) (@ZombaeKillz) January 11, 2021

A problem that keeps getting worse and worse ...and on top of the shit show going on with racists feeling empowered to show their asses...I can only imagine. It’s been stated over and over but these big companies need to be proactive when protecting marginalized folks — ROYL 🌻 (@YoBrandii_) January 11, 2021

The fact that r/livestreamfails has done everything in it's power to try and vilify someone who has been creating opportunities for black people in what these redditors think is THEIR space, tells you everything you need to know about the current culture on twitch. — ARSEQUEEF (@ArseQueef) January 12, 2021

Black person deserve to excel in gaming, WHILE still being the fully black person they are.@CriticalBard , I'm so sorry for what you're dealing with. pic.twitter.com/Kf8hHZf7h8 — Zmoke 矜🦉 (@ZmokeLive) January 12, 2021

Hey @Twitch, here to hold you accountable yet again for the atrocious levels of harassment taking place on your platform.@CriticalBard deserves to celebrate today, but instead has been inundated with hate and harassment.



FIX. YOUR. SHIT. — Kirsty (@PsychePlays) January 11, 2021

This is a petition to @verified to Verify @CriticalBard after he faced online harassment for his hard work & continued efforts to support black & marginalized communities.



I realize you banned some verified users due to insurrection so let’s replace them with good peeps.



/RT — Grand Admiral Anthony Joyce (@Thrawn589) January 12, 2021

Look @Twitch, what @CriticalBard went through today shows that White Supremacy is still a HUGE PROBLEM on your platform. You are giving them a voice and not doing anything to moderate it. By letting it happen you're no better than those who made the comments. — Ya Boy Wally But He's a Polar Bear In A Spacesuit (@WallE132) January 12, 2021

we dont owe you civility while you attack us. we dont have to care about your feelings. we dont have to be presentable in our RAGE PAIN OR DESPAIR. fuck you. and your feelings. — Zombaekillz (She/Her) (@ZombaeKillz) January 12, 2021

what the fuck. racism runs so deep in the gaming community and @Twitch needs to do something about it. @CriticalBard has been fighting for justice and against racism in nerd spaces only to get fucking harassed for being an emote for a day?? it’s disgraceful!! — kelsey michele❄️ (@toughtinkart) January 11, 2021

Your internet connection is not a free pass to be an asshole. Access is not an invitation to harass. Black creators deal with this on an unconscionable level and it’s exhausting and pathetic that we have to. I want better die my friends and I want more than lip service. — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) January 12, 2021

I love @CriticalBard . Man deserves all the good things. Go follow if you're not too much of a bitch to handle all that awesome. pic.twitter.com/MRp34ZB3ru — Finn Archer 👨‍🎤 Blüdhaven Bard🎭 (@BludhavenBard) January 12, 2021

this is why i’m terrified of the new 24 hour pogchamp emote. the replies on CriticalBard’s tweet are disgusting



twitch desperately needs to implement new policies and regulations to protect streamers and actually follow them https://t.co/Q1lactann8 — 👁👄👁 (@regretrograde) January 11, 2021

I cannot believe the filth that I’ve seen today thrown at @CriticalBard. He is such an amazing member and leader in our community and we are lucky to have him and we are stoked to see that he was #PogChamp for the day. Keep being you @CriticalBard because this community loves you — Talon & Claw (@talonclaw) January 12, 2021

It seems that Twitch's well-intentioned decision to revamp the popular PogChamp emote is suffering from a case of poor execution.

Knowing the levels of toxicity that exist today in the digital space, Twitch should do more to create a secure system for content creators.

The hate spewed across Twitter constitutes a serious concern for the streaming community, who yearn for an inclusive and diverse digital space.

As support continues to pour in for CriticalBard online, the streaming community will hope that Twitch does more to circumvent online toxicity.