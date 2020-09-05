Twitch streamer cuts right through a PS5 to reveal its insides

Twitch recently aired the Chat's Choice Awards, where viewers could vote for their favourite games live.

However, what ended up stealing the show was a familiar sleek object in the background- Sony's highly-anticipated PS5. This came as a major surprise to the 30K odd viewers who had tuned in online, considering the official launch of the PS5 is still a couple of months away.

Wait - what's this about the PS5? 🤔



The Chat's Choice Awards is teasing...something. https://t.co/YqOrjnLRof — Twitch (@Twitch) September 4, 2020

The hosts of the Twitch stream, Mari Takahashi and Day9, eventually acknowledged what they called 'the elephant in the room' and said that they would address it shortly as the excitement levels began to soar to astronomical levels.

Also Read: Top 5 Twitch streamers who thought their stream was off

Twitch streamer cuts through a PS5... cake

As the stream progressed, Mara Takahashi finally went up to the PS5 and introduced it to the thousands of viewers watching.

She then went on to speak about Ghost of Tsushima and whipped out a formidable samurai sword. Casually, she goes on to say:

Advertisement

"You know since Ghost of Tsushima was such a big title this year, in order to show you the integrity of the materials used..."

And just like that, she begins to slice through the PS5. As realisation begins to dawn upon the viewers, it is revealed that Twitch had successfully managed to troll everyone by baiting them with a PS5 reveal, when in reality it was nothing but another instance of the 'Everything is Cake' meme.

Describing the insides of the PS5 cake, she jokingly says:

"I think that it is using probably the most state-of-the-art plastic that you can use for a console... the best of the best technology being used for the PS5... Apparently they've done a bunch of tests in Japan and Raspberry will give you the most realistic Ray-tracing."

And with that single slice of the blade, Twitch successfully managed to crush the hopes of several viewers as they pulled off a masterclass in trolling.

Jebaited Everything is cake, after all. pic.twitter.com/NTL3zONYJr — Twitch (@Twitch) September 4, 2020

Also Read: Call of Duty Twitch streamer who was caught cheating on livestream apologizes, but take sit down shortly after