Twitch streamer Doaenel unbanned, name changed to 'DoBleedPurple'

Eleven days ago, Twitch streamer Doaenel was banned for having an inappropriate name. The streamer is now back on the platform after being unbanned, albeit with a name change. Twitch streamers often get banned for strange and mysterious reasons, but this one, in particular, was because of a name, despite the streamer having used it on the website for several years.

The streamer was banned for this infraction, despite streaming to 1-2k viewers for a long time and has repeatedly failed to apply as a Twitch partner.

DoBleedPurple @doaenel After 11 days, I have finally been unbanned.



Twitch has killed Doaenel (ingame). In his place, DoBleedPurple has been born.



Streams resume tomorrow 8-9 AM EST.



Get ready for a new era of unmatched hype.

After eleven days, Twitch streamer Doaenel is back as DoBleedPurple

In the past, the streamer revealed that the name came from a social media meme about “finding your real Angel name,” something often found on Facebook posts. Regardless, Doaenel was banned until recently.

The streamer, now known as DoBleedPurple, is able to stream again, thanks to a “courtesy unsuspension” by Twitch, based on their account history. As such, Twitch renamed his account to DoBleedPurple, after the Twitch purple heart emote often seen around streams.

DoBleedPurple can change his username again in sixty days, but for now, the streamer is free to go again after an unfortunate but temporary ban. Quite a few fans are excited that the League of Legends streamer can return to his audience on Twitch, but quite a few social media posts are not happy about the situation.

Jacknife36quotes @Jacknife36quote @doaenel a yo just to test it post that video about riot on your channel again....

The streamer has not had a problem with the name despite having it for years but was banned over it anyway.

Twitter responds to the return of “DoBleedPurple”

Quite a few users were furious that this happened to the Twitch streamer, who has submitted a number of Twitch Partner applications. Twitter users figured it would have come up far before now if the name were actually a problem.

tyler @avaail



the kid has used this name for years, on your platform, submit countless partner applications where his name wasnt flagged by ANYONE reviewing said apps



get it together guys lol, let him rename.

Not everyone seemed to get why his name was “DoBleedPurple” now, but Twitter was quick to explain. One user talked about the purple color palette of League of Legends, but also that it is the color Twitch uses in branding. However, someone else pointed out the Twitch emote.

Dan. @FyrollEU @OuroBoros_Games @YesterdayNews6 @doaenel It refers to the purple bleeding heart Twitch emote, essentially meaning "be us". It is possible or even likely this name was assigned by Twitch. And it's funny given how agressive do bleed sounds out of context whereas Doaenel has no concrete meaning nor pronunciation.

Yesterday News @YesterdayNews6 @doaenel DoBleedPurple. Its like i dont know what you mean this time

Rainwors very beautiful, very powerful @OuroBoros_Games @YesterdayNews6 @doaenel a lot of color palettes on LoL are just purple, the 60 or 70% of the game are almost full purple, besides this i think the main principal reason is beacuse purple is the color that twitch uses.

Quite a few people were simply happy that DoBleedPurple is back to creating content on Twitch.

A few users just found the situation to be really strange, that Twitch would ban someone in such a way, then force a name change on them.

ﱞ @iSparkton



Its like its fine. But its NOT fine. You know what I mean? @doaenel Just imagine you have a normal name, Twitch bans you for it and then after eleven days unbans you, changes your name with no bad intentions after having it for years to DoBleedPurple. HAHAHA.

Time will tell if the Twitch streamer now called DoBleedPurple will change his name once the sixty days are up, but for now, the streamer is free to stream again and is back to creating content on the site after the eleven-day ban.

