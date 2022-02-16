"We did it dude!" Twitch streamer produces a wholesome moment after Ludwig reacts to his video

Twitch streamer Avghans had a wholesome moment on his channel when looking at some of Ludwig’s reaction content. In the clip, the Twitch streamer was incredibly excited when he realized Ludwig had reacted to his video.

The video itself was titled “Do People Think QT & Ludwig Are Siblings OR Dating?” which led to Ludwig watching the video and subscribing to the streamer’s YouTube channel. His chat blew up in excitement at the streamer getting noticed.

“Ludwig. Watched. My. Video! We did it, dude!”

Twitch streamer hyped that Ludwig watched his video on stream

(Clip begins at 1:42:15)

Twitch streamer Avghans showed off that Ludwig was actually watching his video on stream. He couldn’t believe Ludwig was reacting to his video about QT & Ludwig dating.

The streamer was incredibly excited, cheering and smiling about being viewed live on Ludwig’s stream. After shouting, “we did it, dude!” he took several moments to just take this moment in before saluting his chat.

Reaction-based content is a hot topic right now on the internet, with everyone having an opinion on it. Whether or not it’s lazy or negative remains to be seen, but this streamer was certainly delighted that Ludwig not only watched his video but did it live on his widely successful channel.

Reddit responds to Twitch streamer being viewed by Ludwig

Several of the comments in the thread were direct shots at DarkViperAU, who started the react streamer controversy with a tweet opening fire on the current meta. The nature of the reaction content is still a hot topic of discussion.

While one person just talked about “the exploiter class,” as in the larger streamers, another comment pointed out that Avghans asked Ludwig to react to the video.

Some were talking less about reaction streamers, and more time just being happy for Avghans himself.

Another shot was taken at DarkViperAU, though, with one commenter saying that all the Australian streamer had to do was not be "mean" to other streamers of the react meta.

An earlier comment pointed out that the streamer was a fan of Atrioc, but then someone was sad that Avghans wasn’t quite this excited when Atrioc watched his video.

The nature of reaction-based streamers continues to be discussed, but it’s clear that not every content creator dislikes it, as Avghans was elated that his video made it to the desk of Ludwig.

