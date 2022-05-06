Watch: Twitch streamer Emiru gets denied entry at a bar in Seoul

Popular Twitch streamer Emily is back in the spotlight after ages, but for quite a weird reason. In the most recent livestream, the streamer got denied entry to a bar in Seoul, Korea.

According to some users on the LivestreamFail subreddit itself, Emiru was denied entry not because the guards didn't recognize her or due to anything controversial. Apparently, they were simply in a non-tourist part of town and the bar is not exactly a usual spot where anyone would want to spend their time as a tourist.

While the Emiru bar situation is nothing scandalous, the attention it received on multiple social platforms is probably due to the streamer's channel growth.

Emiru's Twitch has been one of the fastest growing channels in the past couple of months and if situations like this keep happening one after another, it's hard to see her channel growth and follower base slowing down anytime soon.

Fans react to Emiru's recent livestream fail

As expected, the situation drew multiple reactions from viewers around the world. At the time of writing, the clip has already received 85% upvotes on the LivestreamFail subreddit and is showing no signs of slowing down.

As per one Reddit user, the bar is in a secluded part of Seoul, which is not for tourists. The user notes:

"They are definitely in a non touristy part of town it seems. Much different vibe then yesterday’s bar stream."

Over the past couple of months, Emiru has become a household name in the world of streaming. She predominantly plays League of Legends and can also be seen collaborating with Mizkif quite often.

However, this stirred up huge controversy for Emiru and she was eventually blamed for Mizkif's breakup with his long term partner Maya Higa.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul