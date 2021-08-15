Twitch streamer faces an angry stranger's wrath at an arcade

Twitch streamers live streaming in public has come to be a sort of ethical debate over time. Some people believe that there's nothing wrong with streamers streaming in public, and people have no reason to be annoyed by it unless they are actively being filmed without their consent. On the other hand, others believe that streamers should not do it, since people may not be comfortable appearing on camera.

In a slightly scary example of the latter, a man recently lashed out at Twitch streamer Actually_Stephen for live streaming at an arcade.

Man lashes out at a Twitch streamer for filming in an arcade

Twitch streamer Actually_Stephen was livestreaming at an arcade, when his camera suddenly caught the notice of a man, who then began attacking the streamer, asking him if he had taken permission to film there.

The streamer tried explaining, but the man was already quite angry about the fact that he was being filmed without his consent.

Did you ask? Did you get permission to do this s**t?

The Twitch streamer fumbled to answer the man, trying to explain that he wasn't really recording, and that it was just a livestream.

The Twitch clip was also posted on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, and a huge debate ensued in the comments section of the same.

Reddit community divided over the Twitch streamer's experience

In the clip, viewers can be seen freaking out over the man's behavior, urging the Twitch streamer to run for his safety. Some even called the man a "Male Karen." The comment thread on the subreddit, however, was divided in its opinion.

Some people believed that there was nothing wrong with what the man said, since the streamer was filming in an arcade full of children, which parents can obviously consider unsafe if they are unaware of the streamer's identity.

You walk into an arcade filled with mostly children....what the f**k did you think would happen with one of the parents?

People are so f***ing unaware of how unsettling it is to have a random person recording you, no one wants that shit really unless you are some no life stalker who fauns over streamers. Let's all be 100% real, if you were out in public and some random person you never seen or heard of is recording you and you have no idea why. Is it really that crazy you would be at least a little bit bothered by that? Obviously the dude was way too aggressive but it's honestly bothering how normalized it is for these streamer kids to get into people's comfortable space with a camera on them and they don't even ask or anything.

However, another Redditor did not even think that the man had overreacted.

He's not being too aggressive. The dude isn't pushing them, he isn't breaking their gear, no biggie. Streamers are filming him (and probably his kids), streamer is saying its not a video when its clearly a video, say the camera is off when it isn't.

On the other hand, several people believed that while it's alright if the man did not want to be filmed, he did not have to be so aggressive in his approach of the same.

not wanting to be recorded is perfectly fine, reacting this aggressively isn't. I can understand why people wouldn't want to be filmed but not why anyone would react this harshly, just makes me wonder whether there's specific reasons why they don't want to be recorded other than for regular privacy's sake.

It's happened before and I don't care, they're not filming me they're filming past me or around me, I'm not insane enough to think I'm so special I can't be passed with a camera lense.

There's really no right or wrong in this scenario. While on one hand, it was understandable for the man to object to being filmed, there's no denying that he could have been less aggressive about it.

Which side of the debate are you on?

