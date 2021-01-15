Minecraft Twitch streamer has followers reset to 0 with no warning, receives internet's support

Recently, Nathan found that all 21,000 of his Twitch followers had been reset without prior warning or suspension from the support team.

The gamer took to Twitter to talk about his Twitch following and said that he had garnered over 21k followers in two years. The teenager was stunned to find that the platform had reduced this number to zero overnight. He has since received support from the entire Twitch community that seems to be tired of the platform’s antics.

Since Nathan revealed the news, hundreds of people poured in with support, and he has managed to gain thousands of followers again. Currently, the streamer has 17.7k followers on his Twitch account, something he has thanked the community for.

Twitch streamer gets the internet’s support after losing all his followers overnight

Nathan is a 16-year old Fortnite/Minecraft streamer who had over 21k followers on his Twitch account. Although he spent more time playing Fortnite, it was his Minecraft streams that he was most famous for. A few days ago, he lost all of his Twitch followers overnight and posted the following tweet.

Hello twitter!



My name is Nathan and I'm a 16 year old twitch streamer.



Out of no where I lost my entire platform on twitch with over 21,000+ Followers that I gained over the span of 2+ years.



Losing follows from Tubbo, and many other huge creators.



Please @TwitchSupport ... — Nathan // (READ PINNED) (@JustNathanTV) January 14, 2021

Nathan explained that he had garnered this huge number after streaming for two long years and had lost them all in one night.

hey twitter.



sorry for not tweeting/talking about this sooner, yesterday I lost so much, and have been so focused on that.



However we need to focus are attention on what’s really important at the end of the day. — Nathan // (READ PINNED) (@JustNathanTV) January 14, 2021

Advertisement

Moreover, Twitch had not issued any warning and had not communicated with him the reason behind the move.

LIVE NOW !



BUILDING BACK MY PLATFORM!



RETWEETS + SHARES APPRECIATED !https://t.co/k9WzEY0m02 pic.twitter.com/CYTW60o6Cg — Nathan // (READ PINNED) (@JustNathanTV) January 14, 2021

People have speculated that Nathan’s loss of followers might be due to a bug, and Twitch might not have any way of dealing with such a situation. Regardless, once he posted on Twitter explaining his position, people noticed his problem and poured in with support.

thank you all for 15k, it’s crazy how hard we are bouncing back.



Thank you all so so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hQYnNJfYzO — Nathan // (READ PINNED) (@JustNathanTV) January 14, 2021

Within a day of his posting the messages, the streamer had gained thousands of followers. He then posted a series of tweets thanking the community for its overwhelming support.

Advertisement

after losing my platform yesterday on twitch, I just want to say thank you to the twitch community.



We have gone from 0 to over 17,000 followers.



The support, videos, and articles written about me mean the world.



We will bring this back. — Nathan // (READ PINNED) (@JustNathanTV) January 15, 2021

Nathan's current follower count is expected to keep on increasing in the coming days. While he was undoubtedly caught in an unforeseen situation, the way the community has reacted in support is indeed impressive.