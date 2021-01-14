Minecraft Star Dream sends Twitter into a frenzy after suggesting MrBeast vs. Elon Musk boxing match

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” got hilarious reactions from the internet after suggesting that Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson might end up boxing Elon Musk this year.

Musk is the owner and CEO of Tesla who also recently became the richest man in the world. Meanwhile, MrBeast has never expressed a desire to become a boxer. Dream suggested that a whacky boxing match between Musk and MrBeast is imminent considering 2021's flow so far.

MrBeast responded to the post hilariously.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream posts hilarious tweet suggesting a MrBeast vs Elon Musk boxing match

As can be seen in the Twitter post below, Dream posted about 2021 and mentions that he expects bizarre things to happen this year. He suggested that the next bizarre thing this year might be a boxing match between one of the most popular YouTubers in the world and the world’s richest man.

I swear 2021 is going to end with Elon Musk boxing MrBeast and I'm all for it — Dream (@Dream) January 13, 2021

While Elon Musk did not respond to the post. MrBeast did and clairified that the prediction won't come true.

Some people were eager to see a boxing match between Musk and MrBeast this year.

However, most people found the suggestion hilarious and came up with alternate scenarios of unlikely events that might end up happening in 2021.

I’m pretty sure Dream knows something we do not and I’m excited — Connor Pugs (@connorpugs) January 13, 2021

i hope mr.beast wins because i have a crippling hatred for elon musk and billionaires who exploit third world countries and its people 👍 — ika ✦ i miss dream & gnf (@ikaicy) January 13, 2021

Regardless, Dream was only joking about the situation. Such a match is highly unlikely. Of course, the post garnered hilarious responses and MrBeast shrugged off the chance of taking up boxing..