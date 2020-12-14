Twitch streamer gets brutally friend-zoned by Cyberpunk 2077's Panam

Romance is an interesting aspect in Cyberpunk 2077.

And Panam is one character that players meet through the main storyline of the game.

CD Projekt RED has always kept a romantic angle in all its games. With Witcher 3, however, the tropes weren't as elaborate as Cyberpunk 2077.

Friend-zoning a streamer in Cyberpunk 2077 ft Panam

Hasan 'HasanAbi' Piker is a famous American streamer and vlogger who is very active on Twitch. Recently, he seen in a stream playing Among Us with Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh and American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After Cyberpunk 2077 arrived on the scene, HasanAbi decided to try his hands at the game. Everything was going fine until the poor lad got friend-zoned by Panam.

The entire ordeal can be seen from 00:17s to 00:35s in the above video.

Also, when it comes to Panam, the choices are somewhat rigid. She's only interested in male V. She's got a side questline too, the completion of which could grant players her favor and a possible romantic angle with her. However, to get into a romantic tryst, gamers need to select a few specific options throughout her questline.

CDPR has taken an interesting approach towards romance and relationships with Cyberpunk 2077. Players are free to choose their orientation in-game and may freely indulge in any sexual relationship.

Dating or getting into a relationship with characters in-game is heavily dependent on the choices that V makes. These decisions determine whether an NPC will get attracted to V in the first place.

Some NPCs are attracted to particular genders or particular orientations only, making the experience more immersive while also acknowledging the LGBT community.