Twitch streamer gets brutally friend-zoned by Cyberpunk 2077's Panam

Romancing Panam isn't that big of a deal, provided players play their cards right (Image via YouTube | SaneTBD)
Amitesh Dhar
ANALYST
Modified 14 Dec 2020, 21:17 IST
Romance is an interesting aspect in Cyberpunk 2077.

And Panam is one character that players meet through the main storyline of the game.

CD Projekt RED has always kept a romantic angle in all its games. With Witcher 3, however, the tropes weren't as elaborate as Cyberpunk 2077.

Friend-zoning a streamer in Cyberpunk 2077 ft Panam

Hasan 'HasanAbi' Piker is a famous American streamer and vlogger who is very active on Twitch. Recently, he seen in a stream playing Among Us with Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh and American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After Cyberpunk 2077 arrived on the scene, HasanAbi decided to try his hands at the game. Everything was going fine until the poor lad got friend-zoned by Panam.

The entire ordeal can be seen from 00:17s to 00:35s in the above video.

Also, when it comes to Panam, the choices are somewhat rigid. She's only interested in male V. She's got a side questline too, the completion of which could grant players her favor and a possible romantic angle with her. However, to get into a romantic tryst, gamers need to select a few specific options throughout her questline.

CDPR has taken an interesting approach towards romance and relationships with Cyberpunk 2077. Players are free to choose their orientation in-game and may freely indulge in any sexual relationship.

Dating or getting into a relationship with characters in-game is heavily dependent on the choices that V makes. These decisions determine whether an NPC will get attracted to V in the first place.

Some NPCs are attracted to particular genders or particular orientations only, making the experience more immersive while also acknowledging the LGBT community.

Published 14 Dec 2020, 21:17 IST
