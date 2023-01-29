A Twitch streamer has gone viral thanks to the bizarre channel point rewards on his stream. The individual in question is xGeeVee, a content creator who plays NBA 2K and has 23,000 followers.

He went live to play the game on January 27, 2023. However, this stream featured the added twist of having a smoke machine and lights rigged up that simulated the effects of either a flashbang or smoke grenade. Viewers could these set off by spending channel points,

While many creators have done some outlandish things for views and community engagement, xGeeVee letting fans set off smoke bombs in his face was certainly on the more extreme side.

GeeVee TNB @xGeeVee Smoke Grenade and Flashbang channel point rewards are going to kill me Smoke Grenade and Flashbang channel point rewards are going to kill me 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/rxfEd5uoyq

Twitch streamer sets flashbang and smoke grenade channel point rewards

Channel points is a customizable rewards program on Twitch, where viewers can earn points by watching and engaging with a stream. Fans can then redeem them for a variety of custom bonuses set by the streamer.

These rewards vary from one content creator to another, with some offering custom emotes typically reserved for subscribers or allowing viewers to queue up a certain song for the stream.

Others choose to make their channel point rewards more unique, as is the case with Twitch streamer xGeeVee. When he went live to play NBA 2K23 on Friday, January 27, the bonuses he had set were borderline masochistic.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



@xGeeVee This Twitch streamer has channel point rewards that set off IRL flash bangs and smoke grenades This Twitch streamer has channel point rewards that set off IRL flash bangs and smoke grenades@xGeeVee https://t.co/yT7vGYQCWV

The Twitch streamer had a smoke machine set up close to his face, which would go off every time someone redeemed their channel points on the smoke grenade, while the flashbang triggered a flash of light in his eyes.

He was sent into a coughing fit each time the former went off. Multiple consecutive blasts from it triggered the smoke alarm. By comparison, the flashbang reward was a bit more underwhelming, as the light did not appear to be particularly bright.

Dex 🕰️ @Nasdex100 twitter.com/xGeeVee/status… GeeVee TNB @xGeeVee Smoke Grenade and Flashbang channel point rewards are going to kill me Smoke Grenade and Flashbang channel point rewards are going to kill me 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/rxfEd5uoyq How is GeeVee not the number 1 streamer on 2k? Nobody else is this creative and constantly innovating their channel. I give you props my brother @xGeeVee How is GeeVee not the number 1 streamer on 2k? Nobody else is this creative and constantly innovating their channel. I give you props my brother @xGeeVee twitter.com/xGeeVee/status…

Some viewers did warn xGeeVee that overusing the smoke machine in his room could cause mold to build up on his walls, but the Twitch streamer did not seem too concerned about that.

Overall, the smoke grenades and flashbangs made for a chaotic and entertaining stream. While it would probably be inadvisable for other streamers to set smoke machines off in their face, the idea certainly accomplished its purpose as a fun way to drive up viewership.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes