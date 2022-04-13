Twitch streamer Crossmauz goes viral for throwing a rave every time he gets an elimination in COD Modern Warfare 2

A 15-year-old streamer from Germany named Crossmauz has recently gone viral. The young streamer is known for throwing crazy raves on his stream, featuring loud electronic music, lights, smoke machines and pyrotechnics.

He throws these raves when he gets a kill in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A Twitter user claimed they were eliminated by Crossmauz and noticed he had "Twitch" on his gamertag and gave the stream a look. He clipped the astonishing sight that he saw and shared it.

just got killed by this kid on steam mw2 with twitch in his name and this is what i see

Twitch streamer Crossmauz goes viral for celebratory raves

Crossmauz is a 15-year-old from Germany who recently went viral due to a clip of his stream being posted on Twitter. The teenage streamer was noticed in a game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 by a Twitter user named PJ. He claimed that he was killed by the streamer in-game when he noticed that he had "Twitch" in his gamertag.

Deciding to check out the stream, he clipped what he saw and shared it on Twitter. The tweet has received hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets, and the video has been viewed over 10 million times.

In the video, one can see the young streamer throwing a wild and potentially dangerous rave inside his house. He's blasting hardstyle electronic music through his speakers, accompanied by lazers, strobe lights, fog machines, and even pyrotechnics.

He keeps a heart rate monitor on during his streams. The monitor tends to hover between 140 and 150 beats per minute.

The streamer's wild livestreams have now caught the attention of the internet. It remains to be seen if the viral sensation can sustain this success long term.

Internet reacts to viral rave streamer

Twitter users who saw the viral clip had plenty to say about Crossmauz. Many saw the wild raves and dangerous equipment and wondered what his parents must think of his activities.

His dad in the next room over just trying to get some sleep

Others have raised concerns about safety hazards. These concerns ranged from the potential fire hazard of pyrotechnics to the lights on his stream that could trigger seizures. Furthermore, they believe that he needs to consider putting epilepsy warnings on his content.

I don't know who this twitch streamer is, however warn him about all those lights. Someone could end up getting a seizure. I'm serious, please warn him.

Excuse me, but why does he have pyrotechnics in his room?! This is either genius, or a disaster waiting to happen

Many were just happy to see a kid who looked to be living his best life. The teenager would seem to have a bright history if he chose to become a streamer, DJ or both.

