Viral Fortnite parody clip shows just how much the game has changed between 2017 and 2022

Fortnite Battle Royale debuted on September 26, 2017. Since then, there have been numerous changes to the game and 20 seasons.

Players who have been around since the beginning have seen all of these modifications as they've played. Even those who started somewhere in the middle have seen significant changes.

Games do need to evolve to stay alive, and that's a big reason why Fortnite has been one of the top titles for much of the last four and a half years. A viral clip posted to YouTube expertly illustrates that.

Viral clip shows how far Fortnite has come over the years

The clip comes from CircleToonsHD on YouTube, and it encapsulates the growth of the game perfectly. Fortnite, in simple terms, is a lot more complex than it used to be. The early days of the game are not very similar to today.

Back in 2017, when the title was fresh, it was almost entirely shoot and build. The latter mechanic wasn't even that complex, either. As shown in the clip, gamers often built simply out of necessity or for protection.

A single wall in front of a gamer to protect them from gunfire was familiar, but nothing else was. Fast forward to 2022, and the game has evolved significantly.

While this clip was made to poke a little fun at the lack of building, that's no longer the case as Zero Build has been introduced as an alternate mode and is no longer in the main playlists.

Zero Build is now part of the game's fabric (Image via Epic Games)

Still, the ironic fact that they removed defensive building and increased offensive firepower with tanks (and the armored battle bus) was also pointed out hilariously in the clip.

One of the other things that have significantly changed is cosmetics. In the beginning, collaborations weren't even a thought in the minds of Epic Games. They were almost two full years from the first collaboration with the Avengers mdoe.

Now, collaborative skins are everywhere, as the video points out. Even emotes have gotten collaborative, as many have licensed music and dances attached to them.

Even the introduction of minor things, like fishing and the weekly storyline quests, is a significant change from the beginning. The addition of tactical sprinting also introduces another big difference that many in the early days probably never saw coming.

It's been a little over four years, and the title has changed tremendously. Fans can only imagine how much more it might change in the next few years.

