Twitch Streamer HasanAbi set to stream Among Us with Canadian Politician Jagmeet Singh

Continuing his track record of streaming Among Us with politicians, streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker is all set to stream with Canadian Politician Jagmeet Singh.

The streaming industry began booming well before the pandemic. Once the world went into lockdown, the industry reached even greater heights. Of late, even politicians have jumped on the streaming bandwagon.

Streaming allows people to directly interact with other people over a virtual platform. This interaction generates a lot of traction for politicians looking to put forward their own political agenda.

After progressive US politician Alexandra Ocasio Cortez made her Twitch debut last month, it seems now that Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh is set to try his hand at streaming.

HasanAbi set to play Among Us with Jagmeet Singh

hey @theJagmeetSingh -- wanna play some Among Us this Friday? I'm thinking around...4 PT/7 ET?@hasanthehun — Ryan Letourneau (@NorthernlionLP) November 25, 2020

What started as a simple request by streamer Ryan Letourneau ended up being a very hyped up event for a lot of people around the world. Letourneau had expressed his desire to play Among Us with Jagmeet Singh and HasanAbi in a tweet last month.

Jagmeet Singh and HasanAbi had promptly replied and accepted the offer. Now it all seems to be coming together into a stream this week.

Jagmeet Singh even shared his twitch channel with his followers so that they could join in when he streams Among Us.

can’t wait! we’re going to have some special guests as well. friday 4pm pacific i’m gonna be playing among us w some dope canadians! https://t.co/lgdzfmZGe1 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 26, 2020

HasanAbi was also excited and promised to have a few more guests on the stream with him. It's going to be really interesting to see who turns up to play Among Us with the trio.

This isn't the first time that a politician has hopped on the streaming bandwagon. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also streamed Among Us while urging Americans to vote.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

This year has been a very different year with the lockdowns in place. With the election season in the US looming, politicians there had turned to streaming to promote their agenda. Given the fact that a large portion of voters either actively plays games or follows streamers, these campaigns through streams may prove an effective and uniquely 2020 way of reaching the electorate.