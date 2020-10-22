Over the past few weeks, we have talked about quite a few streamers who have been banned under mysterious circumstances, ranging from notable names like Dr DisRespect and Leafy, to streamers who have been involved in controversies such as Alisha 12287.

We have also talked about various ‘IRL’ streamers, who tend to post streams shedding light on their everyday life and adventures. These ‘outside world’ streamers often end up getting themselves in danger.

Jinnytty is a Korean ‘IRL’ streamer who has, in the past, gotten into trouble for other types of incidents as well. In July, she had initially been banned for two weeks for some controversial comments. However, the ban was lifted once she apologized for the same.

Twitch streamer Jinny to receive second ban for reckless driving

In a recent stream, Jinny could be seen trying to ride a scooter, albeit without much success. She was seen wobbling on a road, and ended up running a red light by mistake. The streamer explained that she didn’t quite know how to ride a bike, but that she was still trying.

Image Credits: ginx.tv

The now deleted video, was percieved as being dangerous. On the 20th of October, she posted another stream in which she told her viewers that she was on the verge of getting banned for a period of 7 days. She explained that she did not have a license, and that mistakes are bound to happen in such a situation.

“I got banned. Not yet, but I will get banned, after... because of the scooter. But it is kinda.. I told you yesterday, because I don’t have a driver’s license, I’ve never tried scooter that much. So, I made a lot of mistakes. So, I’m just not going to ride a scooter to avoid any mistakes being made,”

Now, Twitch has received quite a bit of criticism for some questionable decisions that it has made over the past few weeks. However, as the explanation suggests, Jinny was, in truth, being reckless by driving a scooter without a license. Hence, in this case, it appears as if Twitch has got thier decision absolutely right!

You can watch her explanation in the video below.