Twitch streamer left stunned after a person assaults and knocks over her phone during an IRL Chess game

A Chess Twitch streamer named Alyssa "Alyssazhu" (19.7K followers) was left dumbfounded when a homeless individual callously knocked her phone off while she was broadcasting live from Toronto. The phone was attached to a stand recording an IRL chess match between herself and another man. However, it was interrupted after the disturbance.

Encounters like these are unfortunately not uncommon for Twitch streamers. These content creators often encounter unpredictable individuals who can disrupt their streams or behave unexpectedly.

Twitch streamer sees her phone get knocked off by a homeless man, streaming community reacts

Alyssazhu, is an up-and-coming Chess streamer on Twitch. She typically broadcasts her streams from the comfort of her home office. With her impressive skills in the game, she has already amassed a following of nearly 20,000.

However, her latest venture outside to play chess with strangers in Toronto didn't go as planned. A disruptive incident occurred when a seemingly homeless man unexpectedly walked in front of the camera and intentionally knocked off the device.

The Twitch streamer displayed relative calm, given the situation. Bystanders witnessing the incident were equally perplexed by the irrational action and encouraged the streamer to report the incident to the police.

The clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, generating critical comments about the city. One user even cautioned against playing chess or streaming in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto:

Some users also pointed out that the city of Toronto is facing an endemic when it comes to homelessness. They wrote:

Another user shared a similar sentiment:

Some users even expressed their strong sentiments against the governments, indicating that they have recklessly spent their budgets elsewhere, forcing many people to continue to live on the streets. They wrote:

Some even suggested that the homeless individual may have been under the influence. They replied:

Another user pointed out some statistics regarding homelessness in Toronto:

Are there other such IRL incidents?

As previously mentioned, IRL streamers frequently encounter unpredictable individuals while streaming on the streets.

For example, just earlier this month, Russian Twitch streamer di_rubens faced a similar incident while streaming in Madrid. At one point during the stream, three individuals (possibly immigrants) aggressively approached her. One even went to the extent of knocking her phone off her hand.

In April this year, Yoo "Jinnytty," a streamer from South Korea, was followed by a random stalker during her IRL stream in Taiwan. The man followed her for several hours before being confronted by the police.

