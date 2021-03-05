Twitch streamer at a loss for words after his chat plays an NSFW audio clip while streaming from a busy restaurant

Sukasblood, a Twitch streamer, recently got himself into an embarrassing situation while streaming at a restaurant.

On one of his evenings out, Sukasblood decided to visit a restaurant. He had his phone on the table and was showing his stream to a waiter. During the conversation, he ordered an Asahi, which is a famous Japanese beer. Everything seemed fine.

The waiter confirmed the order and was about to get the beer before Sukasblood's phone started playing moaning noises of a salacious nature.

The waiter looked at Sukasblood in disbelief while the rest of the restaurant wondered where the noise was coming from. The streamer tried to offer an explanation, but the waiter was having none of it.

The waiter gestured to turn off the phone. After the waiter left, the streamer tried to get those in his chat to stop messing around by sending such clips. The stream ended with the others at the restaurant trying to ignore the obnoxious noises coming from the streamer’s phone.

Streamers often get themselves into embarrassing situations

Sukasblood isn't the first streamer to have to deal with an inappropriate chat. Streamers and those in their chats are often at each other's throats when such situations occur. Sometimes it is just a bit of trolling.

Popular streamer Pokimane has been involved in multiple situations where she has accidentally opened pornographic material on her chat. Sometimes it's quite harmless, but there are risks with opening such a video because Twitch might get the steamer to serve a ban or give a serious warning.

Other times, people in the chat wake streamers up in the middle of a sleep stream.

If those in the chat are bored or not moderated, streamers will continue to find themselves in these funny incidents.

