Twitch streamer negaoryx destroys sexist viewer with savage comeback

Negaoryx slapped back at a viewer who asked her the color of her underwear with an undeniably savage roast.

99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

this clip is just.. so good, god bless your way with words :') — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 26, 2021

She said that she normally ignores viewers who make misogynistic comments, but that this time, she had to call it out. The commenter asked her what color her thong was. Negaoryx retorted by pointing out how weird and inappropriate the question was. She immediately won over her chat and gained massive praise on the internet as well.

The troll who asked the question said that Negaoryx couldn't take a joke. That seemed to be the last straw for her, as what she did after that, destroyed him completely. What started as a reference to how a comedian couldn't make a joke like that, ended with a point made by Mike Birbiglia on how people, like the troll in question, are ruining comedy.

Mike Birbiglia has this really great bit, where he talks about how jokes have been ruined by people like yourself who say shitty misogynistic things and then when someone calls them out on it, they say "I'm joking."

Mike Birbiglia loved that his point was used to destroy this troll.

I love this. Honored to be included. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 27, 2021

She goes even further to point out the troll's insecurities through a very persuasive argument. Her roast was incredibly well put together and she made some very good points as well.

There are some who think that these kinds of questions or statements are still acceptable, but readers can be rest assured that they never were. Is it funny to make someone uncomfortable on purpose? Is it funny to be inappropriate?

Ended that whole man’s life with words. — ify (@IfyNwadiwe) January 26, 2021

Negaoryx does not think so, and it appears that many on Twitter agree with her. The list of people who hate this troll seems unending.

Negaoryx points out a well-known issue for women on Twitch

Anytime women stream or play games, there is always someone there who wants to make them feel uncomfortable.

“The question OWNED her and got into her emotions” pic.twitter.com/azAW7n8lu5 — Pete☁️ (@YeyePete) January 27, 2021

Gaming is becoming much more inclusive and thoughtful of its diverse community of players. While people like the troll are a dying breed, they are still around, and thoughtful responses like the one Negaoryx used, help bring awareness to the issue.

