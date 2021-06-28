Twitch streamer and Ohio resident MikeyPerk has taken to Twitter in recent days to expand the search for his missing daughter, Sarah.

Sarah snuck out of their house on June 25th to go to a hotel party along with two older friends. However, the Twitch streamer’s daughter did not return the next day and her phone has been dead since she went missing.

Since MikeyPerk’s daughter went missing, he has posted multiple Twitter and YouTube posts and came up with the #FINDSARAH hashtag in order to help the local police expand their search. Despite his best attempts, there are currently no updates as to the whereabouts of the Twitch streamer’s daughter.

I made this in hopes it can reach more people and maybe bring her home.



Thank you to everyone who has DM'ed me here and Discord. Your kind words have helped me get through this. I love you all.



Now, let's #FINDSARAHhttps://t.co/VaRGuLkqgn — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 27, 2021

Twitch streamer MikeyPerk’s daughter goes missing, he takes to social media to expand search

On June 26th 2021, MikeyPerk was supposed to host his “birthday stream.” However, his daughter did not return from the hotel party and her phone came up dead. This was enough to worry the father, who decided to go to the police:

Hello everyone.



Today was supposed to be my birthday stream. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to cancel.



Last night my daughter snuck out and hasn't come home. Her phone is dead and I can't find her.



My nerves are shot and I've slept and hour. Going to the police now. 😭 — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 26, 2021

Apparently, MikeyPerk had not been informed by Sarah about where she was going. However, he tracked down her friends and found out that she had snuck out of the house to go to a hotel party with two of her older friends (ages 20 and 21).

Update: She is still missing.



The police have her info and are currently looking for her.



She snuck out to go to a hotel with over age people (20-21). I found this out tracking down her other friends.



Thank you everyone for all the prayers.



I'm broken. I dunno what to do. https://t.co/GjK9S9b1J1 — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 26, 2021

MikeyPerk was obviously worried and posted an emotional clip in which he hoped for the safety of his daughter and thanked people who tried to help him find her.

Final update for tonight



Sarah is still missing. Many Ohio police departments are looking for her



I'm exhausted, confused, angry, sad, lost and just want my daughter home



I apologize if I haven't been able to get back to everyone. Thank you for all the love and support! ❤️U pic.twitter.com/RC8f7nzY2f — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 27, 2021

However, Sarah is still missing, as MikeyPerk also posted a YouTube video describing her physical characteristics:

According to the video, Sarah was last seen in the Franklin, Ohio area and could be around the regions of Franklin, Springborough and Middletown. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, has brown hair and a small tattoo on her right forearm. MikeyPerk repeatedly thanked supporters who tried to help him find his daughter, but no details about her whereabouts have come up so far.

Individuals with any knowledge of Sarah or her whereabouts can contact the streamer themselves at mikeyperktwitch@gmail.com.

MikeyPerk currently has 5.3k followers on Twitch, and streams a variety of games, including Fortnite, Smite and Overwatch.

