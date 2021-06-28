Twitch streamer and Ohio resident MikeyPerk has taken to Twitter in recent days to expand the search for his missing daughter, Sarah.
Sarah snuck out of their house on June 25th to go to a hotel party along with two older friends. However, the Twitch streamer’s daughter did not return the next day and her phone has been dead since she went missing.
Since MikeyPerk’s daughter went missing, he has posted multiple Twitter and YouTube posts and came up with the #FINDSARAH hashtag in order to help the local police expand their search. Despite his best attempts, there are currently no updates as to the whereabouts of the Twitch streamer’s daughter.
Twitch streamer MikeyPerk’s daughter goes missing, he takes to social media to expand search
On June 26th 2021, MikeyPerk was supposed to host his “birthday stream.” However, his daughter did not return from the hotel party and her phone came up dead. This was enough to worry the father, who decided to go to the police:
Apparently, MikeyPerk had not been informed by Sarah about where she was going. However, he tracked down her friends and found out that she had snuck out of the house to go to a hotel party with two of her older friends (ages 20 and 21).
MikeyPerk was obviously worried and posted an emotional clip in which he hoped for the safety of his daughter and thanked people who tried to help him find her.
However, Sarah is still missing, as MikeyPerk also posted a YouTube video describing her physical characteristics:
According to the video, Sarah was last seen in the Franklin, Ohio area and could be around the regions of Franklin, Springborough and Middletown. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, has brown hair and a small tattoo on her right forearm. MikeyPerk repeatedly thanked supporters who tried to help him find his daughter, but no details about her whereabouts have come up so far.
Individuals with any knowledge of Sarah or her whereabouts can contact the streamer themselves at mikeyperktwitch@gmail.com.
MikeyPerk currently has 5.3k followers on Twitch, and streams a variety of games, including Fortnite, Smite and Overwatch.