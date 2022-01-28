"Why is it crusty?": Twitch streamer Nalopia sniffs a soiled sock on stream

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Amber "Nalopia" was hilariously pranked by her partner during her latest stream. Nalopia, who is becoming increasingly popular for her YouTube reaction videos, was interacting with her chat when the incident took place.

When handed a sock by her partner, Nalopia began examining it. While trying to process the seemingly random action, she inspected the nature of the sock and exclaimed:

"Why is it crusty?"

Hilariarity ensued when the streamer proceeded to sniff the sock while live on her stream.

Nalopia smells a soiled sock during her stream

Nalopia's partner made a guest appearance during her Just Chatting livestream on Twitch. Briefly popping into the edge of her camera view, he dropped a black sock into the lap of the streamer and left.

Confused, Nalopia tried to make sense of this action and began examining the sock. While thoroughly inspecting it, she questioned her partner, who stood in the background off stream. She finally told him to put the sock in the wash.

"Honey, just put it- what. Why are you putting this- Why are you giving this to me? Just put it in the wash."

However, instead of returning the sock, she continued her examination of it. Suddenly, she exclaimed that the base of the sock felt crusty. She proceeded to sniff the sock, and quite immediately, her face displayed the expression of a grave realization. The sock was dirty and soiled.

"Why it is crusty? *sniffs*"

Instantly dropping the sock in disgust, Nalipia began screaming at the realization of her actions. She continued screaming as she took her headphones off and ran off-stream. Her Twitch chat burst out laughing at her unfortunate actions.

"OH MY GOSH! Oh my f***** gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!..."

Nalopia returned after a while, still clearly in shock. While confirming that it was a joke, played by her partner, she picked up the dropped sock and smelt it again. Viewers immediately clipped the video and its link began bombarding the chat.

Fans react to Nalopia's hilarious misfortune

Fans enjoyed watching Nalopia commit herself to knowingly sniffing the seemingly foul-smelling sock. While mocking her for returning to the action, fans also appreciated her partner for playing such a prank.

Viewers immediately clip the incident (Image via Twitch/Nalopia)

Also Read Article Continues below

Nalopia has gained popularity through her YouTube, Twitch and TikTok content. While she puts out a variety of content, her reaction videos garner the most views. She is also exceedingly popular on TikTok, ammassing nearly 2 million followers on the platform.

Edited by Ashish Yadav