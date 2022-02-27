Breaking down why Pokimane was banned from Twitch in January 2022

Imane "Pokimane", an internet personality and streamer, is best known for her livestreams on Twitch, where she broadcasts video game content, most notably in League of Legends and Fortnite. She is also a member and co-founder of Offline TV.

Pokimane had no record of getting banned on Twitch until recently this year. This was the first time Poki got banned on Twitch and it was for a very silly reason. However, a ban is a ban and it was justified because it went against the policies of Twitch.

Pokimane Twitch ban - 48 hour ban for streaming copyright content

pokimane @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

The streamer was banned from Twitch last month, on January 7, for streaming the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

On January 7, Poki, started watching the series on Nickelodeon TV for the first time. The stream featured her reacting to the show in the corner of a fullscreen broadcast. Midway through her stream, Pokimane received a ban, which interrupted and ended the livestream.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) makes it illegal to distribute copyrighted work, such as music or visual media. When streamers on any platform stream copyrighted content, they violate DMCA because they do not own any of the copyrighted content.

Pokimane did the same when she streamed Avatar: The Last Airbender on Twitch live. She later confirmed that the ban was 48 hours long and that she would be back with a 12-hour long stream.

pokimane @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

She also felt that her ban was justified and that people should follow DMCA rules and regulations.

pokimane @pokimanelol



will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! just to be clear, i'm not surprised and i don't think this is unfair. imo, it was inevitable that publishers would take action, on me or someone else, during this react meta.will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! just to be clear, i'm not surprised and i don't think this is unfair. imo, it was inevitable that publishers would take action, on me or someone else, during this react meta. will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! 💜

Fans react to her ban tweet

One user reacted to the tweet and said that she took the decision sportingly and decided to come back stronger. They also mentioned that a good streamer cannot be held back.

Brian's Games And Anime @bplauri8286 @pokimanelol Glad you took this with a grain of salt and ready to bounce back. Can't keep a good streamer down.🥰 @pokimanelol Glad you took this with a grain of salt and ready to bounce back. Can't keep a good streamer down.🥰

Another user expressed how happy they were upon hearing that the ban would only last for 48 hours.

One user felt that the 48 hour long Twitch ban was not enough and that they had to be more strict to avoid a Twitch copyright lawsuit in the future. They stated that even though Twitch is a billion dollar company, it still breaks the law and that it can get sued.

NekoJacen @jacenneko @pokimanelol I can't wait tell twitch gets sued for copyright content. Even if it's billion dollar company doing it it still breaks the law. I hope they make an example of people who do it. 48 hours isn't enough for copyright issues. @pokimanelol I can't wait tell twitch gets sued for copyright content. Even if it's billion dollar company doing it it still breaks the law. I hope they make an example of people who do it. 48 hours isn't enough for copyright issues.

One user felt that the ban was not justified and that many big streamers watch anime and other shows and still do not get banned.

Jaden @boblosher @pokimanelol Dont get why youre banned but other streamers with higher view count also watching avatar and anime dont @pokimanelol Dont get why youre banned but other streamers with higher view count also watching avatar and anime dont

Another Twitter user replied to the thread and said that many streamers get banned for committing the same violation and that Twitch provides special treatment to the streamers who earn most of the revenue for them.

Sam @NotLeumas @Phoenix_Nation @pokimanelol Most streamers would be perm banned, but it's nice seeing Twitch giving special treatment to those who fill their pockets. @Phoenix_Nation @pokimanelol Most streamers would be perm banned, but it's nice seeing Twitch giving special treatment to those who fill their pockets.

DjWHEAT's take on Pokimane ban

"Still goes down as one of the f*cking stupidest things I've ever seen on Twitch. Not afraid to say it. I was shocked that someone as large as Poki and his representative as a role model as Poki, who runs a talent agency, actually did one of the stupidest f*****g things I have seen in the history of the platform"

He also went on to clarify that Poki wasn't the only one who had done such a thing, but he added that he still did not understand why someone would take such a risk.

Overall, what Twitch stars can learn from this event is that no matter how big of a streamer one is, Twitch rules apply to all. Copyrighted content cannot be played on stream and has severe consequences when ignored over a long period of time. However, some Twitter users felt that many big streamers still do that and they have had no action taken against them.

Edited by R. Elahi