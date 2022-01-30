Twitch streamer’s couch catches on fire while streaming, heroically rescues the situation using fire extinguisher

An interesting occurrence happened to a Twitch streamer that he likely wasn't expecting during his livestream of Star Trek Online. Eddybaker420 was forced to spring into action as his couch caught on fire right behind him.

BAKE REEVES @eddybaker420 Twitch.com/Eddybaker420 My couch caught on fire while I was streaming My couch caught on fire while I was streaming 😅🔥 Twitch.com/Eddybaker420 https://t.co/bCdVRySbSB

It's unclear exactly how his couch burst into a smoky flame, leaving viewers and those who were caught in the reactions puzzled. Eddy was sitting right on top of the fire as it happened when he looked down and noticed the smoke, making him jump up to grab something to put it out.

JG 👺 @babyfacejay940 @eddybaker420 That looked super dangerous fr though wtf it was spreading pretty quick, how'd that even happen? @eddybaker420 That looked super dangerous fr though wtf it was spreading pretty quick, how'd that even happen?

Twitch streamer jumps to douse fire within his own home mid stream

It took Eddy a bit to find his fire extinguisher, but once he returned, he managed to douse his couch and prevent any further damage from spreading throughout his home. However, the fire took almost half of the piece of furniture in its rampage, destroying the couch and sending a haze into Eddy's stream.

Before putting out the fire with the extinguisher, this Twitch streamer tried to throw water on it in waves, but as the viewers pointed out, that tactic didn't do much.

Andrew G. 🇺🇸 @PaperlessClip @eddybaker420 @TeamSESH Bro kept using tiny bottles with barely any water to try and put it out lol @eddybaker420 @TeamSESH Bro kept using tiny bottles with barely any water to try and put it out lol

Nonetheless, everyone from the gaming community that tuned in to witness the nearly catastrophic fire was shocked to see such an encounter play out.

Most were concerned about Eddy's house and were thankful that everything was okay in the end. Others questioned his attempts to put out the fire as they sat and watched.

A whirlwind of smoke and discharged gas from the extinguisher covered his camera in the final moments as the streamer struggled to contain the disaster. From the looks of the clip and Eddy's tweet following the fire, he seems to be okay and has recovered.

Though he might have lost a couch, his streaming days aren't over and Eddy will be back in action soon. The debilitating incident was quickly handled and prevented from becoming an outright disaster. Fortunately, the streamer took quick notice of the smoke rising behind him and jumped to clear the situation.

