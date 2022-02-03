“Your face”: Twitch streamer’s father gives hilarious reason as to why she can’t find a boyfriend in 2022

Twitch streamer Beddle's "Happy Lunar New Year" stream featured one of the most hilarious moments she has had with her father while livestreaming. Beddle had been interacting with her followers in the chatroom, and at the request of one of them, she asked her father if she would finally find a boyfriend in 2022.

Her father's hilarious reply left her and the chat in splits, with the streamer struggling to maintain composure to try to continue the interaction.

Twitch streamer's father has a hilarious answer to her question: "Will I find a boyfriend in 2022?"

The clip starts with Beddle sitting beside her father and asking the following question:

"Do you think I can get a boyfriend in 2022?"

Her father, who has heard this question many times, replied:

"Why? Why do you ask me like that every year?"

After Beddle repeated her question, her father's straightforward "no" response was equally shocking and hilarious to Beddle and her viewers as well. When asked why he thought so, he replied:

"Your face."

An indignant Beddle asked:

"What's wrong with my face?"

Her father took it to the next level with his response:

"All of it. And your heart. No good. But your father is very nice. Go away. GO AWAY."

The clip ends with the streamer failing to suppress her grin at her father's on-point responses and her chat's reactions to the same.

Fans react to Beddle's father making fun of her

Viewers of the stream seemed to particularly enjoy her father saying "go away," and Redditors seemed to love it just as much.

One Redditor also observed how the dads of Twitch streamers now have a whole new group of people "to embarrass their kids in front of." Interestingly, Beddle's dad himself made a similar observation in the same stream when they were eating lunch later.

Some users hilariously commented, asking for her father's streaming handle

Beddle is a popular Twitch streamer with around 20k followers. She has logged 2000 hours of streaming time in the Just Chatting category. She briefly played Fall Guys and Among Us on stream before returning to her original streaming format, where she interacts with chat and often cooks or studies. Her conversations with her father are a hit with her viewers and can be seen why it is so in the clip.

