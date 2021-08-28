IND vs ENG 2021: Wasim Jaffer comes up with a hilarious tweet after Michael Vaughan predicts 'lovely day for batting' on Day 4

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer and his English counterpart Michael Vaughan once again engaged in a hilarious back-and-forth on Twitter ahead of the 4th day of the Leeds Test match between England and India.

Michael Vaughan has become infamous for his 'jinxing powers' on social media, with actual events turning out to be the exact opposite of what he tweets or predicts. The former England captain-turned commentator took to his Twitter account on Saturday where he wrote that the weather conditions in Leeds are conducive to batting on Day 4.

"Not a cloud in the sky in Leeds … lovely day for Batting …#ENGvIND"

Notably, ahead of day 3, Vaughan took to his Twitter account suggesting that the game might get over on the third evening itself.

It turned out to be the exact opposite as India, riding on half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (59 off 156 balls), Cheteshwar Pujara (91* off 180 balls) and an unbeaten 45* by Virat Kohli closed the day at 215/2 in 80 overs.

While the 4th day morning was expected to be crucial for India, Michael Vaughan having already predicted that it could be a "lovely day" for batting, and as a response, Wasim Jaffer came up with a brilliant image to counter his the former England captain's tweet.

Jaffer proceeded to post a picture of lemon and green chillies- a quintessential Indian way to counter bad omens or jinx.

India in deep trouble after losing 6 quick wickets before Lunch

Virat Kohli departed after a well-made 55

Indian batsmen did well to weather the new ball storm to finish on 215/2 overnight. However, the hosts have fallen like a pack of cards, losing 6 wickets for just 49 runs in the morning session to hand the advantage to England.

With only Ravindra Jadeja and the two pace bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj left to bat, a loss is all but on the cards for the Indians.

