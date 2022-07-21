Twitch streamer’s revelation about her vet classmates eating dog food has left the internet disgusted

A Twitch streamer and partner named Rebelnae is a veterinary student who recently spoke about some of her fellow students.

While doing some IRL streaming, the Twitch streamer claimed that a few of her colleagues were eating dog food instead of having regular food as a cheap substitute for protein.

Why dog food? Twitch streamer talks about vet student habits

(Clip begins at 53:29)

The Twitch streamer was doing some prep work in her kitchen and cutting up an onion when the topic of food naturally came up. She stated that she knew some people in her veterinary program that were eating cat food but then corrected it to dog food.

“But yes, I did have classmates that ate cat food. No, actually, I think it was dog food, now that I think about it.”

It can be incredibly expensive to be a student, especially in a health or veterinary program, and she didn’t shame them for it. Still, she matter-of-factly explained what the other students were doing without putting them on blast.

“It would be cheap, and so they would buy dog food at the store, and they would just eat that as like, protein.”

Rebelnae also talked about how they prepared the food.

“They would cook it the way that you cook Spam. They would cut it, I guess, into slabs and fry it, I dunno.”

She would also warn people against doing it themselves. She suggested that food made for cats and dogs may not be up to the same quality content that food for humans is supposed to be.

“I do not recommend doing that because the quality of the meat that’s put into dog food is significantly worse quality than recommended for human consumption, so don’t do it.”

It was a moment that grossed out and upset many people on social media. Some on Reddit talked about experiences they have had with people who eat cat or dog food as a substitute for regular human food.

Reddit discussed eating pet food and how people have felt forced to eat it

The notion of eating pet food left people on Reddit with mixed emotions. There were some that looked back on moments in their lives when they had to deal with this. One Redditor was told to keep an eye out for people who only buy pet food because they couldn’t afford real food and point them out to support systems.

One person suggested it was a mental illness problem instead of a money problem. Where that Redditor lived, they claimed dog food is about the same price as a can of soup or something of that nature.

A Reddit user compared the price of a bag of rice to dog food, but another pointed out that people weren’t looking for carbs, they were looking for protein, as the Twitch streamer suggested in the clip.

Redditors would also talk about people they knew who tried cat food and treats before letting their pets have them, which happened more often than not, according to someone who worked at a pet store.

Another person would point out that the FDA regulates pet food and it has to be at the same standard as human food.

The notion of eating dog or cat food continued to be discussed. Some would say that people only eat it because they have no other choice, and others stated that it’s not going to make people sick to eat it, but they don’t recommend it.

It was a discussion that grossed out some and made others sad. According to Reddit, there are several reasons why someone would need to eat dog food or cat food, but the Twitch streamer did not recommend doing it at all.

