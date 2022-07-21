“Twitch has enhanced the quality of my life”- American comedian Henry Phillips recounts his experience being a Twitch streamer

Henry Phillips, a well-known American personality and comedian, has been regularly livestreaming on his Twitch channel Henlips1 since the beginning of the year. During a recent stream, he discussed his experience as a Twitch streamer.

When a fan asked if he was interested in pursuing a full-time career as a Twitch streamer, Henry Phillips stated that he would have more free time in the coming months and that he was looking to focus more on his Twitch channel.

After he laid out his plans for upcoming streams, the American television personality reflected on being a Twitch streamer and said:

"But I will say that Twitch... and I'm not exaggerating when I say this. Twitch has enhanced the quality of my life."

Henry Phillips talks about his future as a Twitch streamer

Henry is a well-known actor who has appeared in a number of television series, including a role in HBO's satirical comedy Silicon Valley as John Stafford.

The 52-year-old personality also has a YouTube channel with more than 72k subscribers. Several prominent Twitch content creators like Forsen and xQc have reacted to his hilarious cooking skits in the past.

Henry cooked authentic dark chocolate whiskey barrels during a livestream that he hosted earlier today. At the 45-minute mark of the stream, a message posted by a fan caught Henry's attention:

"Hey Henry, a few months ago I asked you whether you would start streaming on Twitch. I was wondering if you started on pursuing a Twitch career?"

Henry responded by saying that he would be streaming more seriously from August and would also try to become a Twitch Partner:

"Yes, as a matter of fact. Thank you for suggesting that, by the way. And I wanted to say that in August I'm going to. I have a little bit of time, and I'm going to get really serious about it. I'm gonna try to get to be a partner."

(Timestamp - 00:45:41)

He continued by saying:

"I'm also going to add Wednesday night streams, I believe, or maybe a Thursday night where we just do music and maybe play some games and do other things."

Following this, Henry Phillips stated that streaming his content on Twitch has enhanced the quality of his life:

"I think it's because it gives me a level of interaction with people that I wasn't previously experiencing and I haven't experienced for many years. So I want to thank you for that."

Fans react to Henry Phillips' thoughts

Henry's clip was the top post on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail with 3.1k upvotes and more than 100 fan comments. Here are some of the most relevant reactions from the conversation thread:

Henry began his livestreaming career in April 2022 and currently has 17,455 followers. He garners an average viewership of 847 fans per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far