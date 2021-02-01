Twitch streamer sleeping on live stream is awakened by his girlfriend in shocking fashion

A Twitch streamer named Louis from the channel LosPollosTV was in for quite a rude awakening recently. A rather eventful sleep stream was interrupted after his girlfriend decided to wake him up in shocking fashion.

He recently decided to host a sleep stream alongside his girlfriend, whom he strangely refers to as "step-sis."

This was no ordinary stream, with a series of interesting conditions laid down.

The streamer put everything on the line from having to survive jarring audio clips to undertaking the risk of possibly being shaved bald.

Despite the conditions laid down to disturb his sleep, his girlfriend decided to take another route. She literally dropped a block of ice on his head.

Twitch streamer woken up by his girlfriend in startling fashion

The streamer had to undergo all kinds of distractions. He had to deal with a pie on his face to almost getting his head shaved off, but nothing was as nasty as getting hit in the head with a block of ice.

Just before his stream came to an end, his girlfriend walked up to the bed. She calmly picked up a block of ice that was lying next to it. She then has this to say:

"I'm sorry, I love you!"

After duping the block of ice on his head, it broke into pieces and left him stunned for a moment.

She then ran out from the room. The streamer gathered himself and proceeded to chase her, as the stream finally came to an end.

Sleep Streams are one of the most intriguing phenomenons on Twitch today. Popular streamers often broadcast their attempts to fall asleep during a live stream.

In the past, streamers such as Asian Andy and twomad made tons of money while sleeping. LosPollos is a popular Twitch streamer with around 541k followers on Twitch and 136k subscribers on YouTube. Besides hosting just chatting streams, he often tries his hand at games such as Fortnite and NBA 2K21.

In most sleep stream, the viewers are responsible for giving the streamer a hard time. This time around, LosPollos' girlfriend ended up being his greatest adversary.