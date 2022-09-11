“I would sign the f**k out of that $10M deal” - Twitch streamer Sodapoppin regrets not signing exclusive deal with Mixer

Popular Twitch streamer Thomas Chance "Sodapoppin" recently lamented not taking up an exclusive streaming deal with Microsoft's Mixer. Worth a whopping $10 million, the opportunity was offered to him back in 2019.

Exclusive deals have been making the rounds on the internet with some of the biggest streamers jumping platforms. Recent examples include prominent creators such as LilyPichu, Sykkuno, Myth, and Fuslie signing exclusive deals with YouTube.

However, now opening up regarding the Mixer offer, Sodapoppin revealed his regrets for not accepting it. Unlike him, other popular streamers such as Shroud and Ninja joined the Microsoft-owned platform before it shut down in 2020. Soda lamented:

"Mixer! I would sign the f**k out of that $10M deal.”

Sodapoppin regrets not moving to Mixer in 2019

Sodapoppin is currently one of the most renowned names in content creation, boasting a whopping 8.8 million followers on his official Twitch handle. This figure makes him the 10th biggest channel on the purple platform.

Naturally, with such massive viewership, it's no surprise to learn that he was one of the main targets for Mixer in 2019.

The 28-year-old creator first opened up about the now-defunct Mixer deal in August 2022 and revealed how he still regrets not taking up such a huge amount of money. The lucrative opportunity certainly proved to be a great deal for Ninja and Shroud, who were able to return to Twitch in 2020.

On September 10, Soda was asked what missed opportunity he would like to revisit. Unsurprisingly, the streaming sensation mentioned the $10 million deal with Microsoft's Mixer. He stated:

Mixer! I would sign the f**k out of that $10M deal. I’d sign it, I would leave, I’d take the f**king money, they’d pay me back I don’t know the actual number, but its millions.”

The reveal left fellow streamer Nmplol completely shocked, who subsequently called him an idiot for not taking the deal. To which the Twitch powerhouse replied:

"I know, I know, I could’ve signed it, they would’ve shut down and went out of business. They would’ve had to fulfill the contract and pay me what they owed me which would’ve been millions and I would’ve just came back! I didn't sign it. Morals”

Further emphasizing his regrets and reasons for taking the deal, Sodapoppin stated:

"It keeps me up at night man...I think my guess is Mixer was like they wanted to have that bang, you know, like take away the streamers. There is this vibe to me like Soda is the OG, he is the Twitch guy. He's been on Twitch longer than anyone, if he leaves, sinking ship, right? So, there's lot of power to that."

Twitch viewers react to Sodapoppin's Mixer deal

The livestream moment was clipped and shared on Twitch, eliciting quite a lot of reactions. Here's what viewers had to say:

Notably, Mixer invested millions securing top creators and streamers to attract massive viewership on its platform. Unfortunately, it failed to replicate its rival's follower count. The overall growth of the platform was painfully poor, culminating in its permanent shutdown by Microsoft in 2020.

