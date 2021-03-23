Twitch streamer in tears after successful fundraiser saves abandoned cats

Twitch streamer "derogero" had an emotional moment during a recent stream that's been making the rounds on the internet. The streamer had set up a fundraiser to help abandoned cats. In his latest stream, he let his audience know that the fundraiser was a success.

The relatively small streamer has gone out of his way to help animals in need and took to Twitch to recruit others who can help him with this cause. Derogero was met with overwhelming support with a lot of generous donations.

Twitch streamer Derogero gets emotional after raising funds for cats in need

For context, derogero put out the following message in his Twitch chat regarding the fundraiser and what he planned to do with the money raised:

"My parents moved to a village and discovered a small colony of homeless/abandoned cats that are living next to their house. No one in the village is doing anything about the issue. My goal is to get enough money to neuter them all so they stop multiplying, and build them a small shelter as it gets very cold in winter here (-35C sometimes).

He added that his work wasn't done, and he still has some way to go.

My ultimate goal is to find them all homes. All money from subs/donations will be going to this cause until it is reached"

Stating that he had spent around $2500 of his own money to better the living conditions for the kitties, derogero won over the hearts of many Twitch users.

Derogero has a small Twitch community of about 1,500 followers. This is a great example of the power that streaming sites like Twitch have. The followers were extremely generous and immediately came to his aid after announcing the fundraiser.

His fundraiser target of $7,000 has already been met with, and he doesn't intend to stop anytime soon. There are still 68 days to go before he ends his campaign.

Derogero has promised that all the money will go towards neutering, paying the veterinarian bills, and building a shelter for the feline furries.

People looking to donate can find his Twitch channel right here.

