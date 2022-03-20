Twitch streamer TurunPug explodes car with 36kg of dynamite to end subathon

To celebrate the end of his subathon, streamer TurunPug used dynamite to literally explode a car on stream.

Subathons have become quite a popular trend amongst streamers, with the likes of Ludwig and Ironmouse being the most prominent examples of the trend. While each of these had their own amazing moments, like Ludwig beating the all-time record for subs, Ironmouse becoming the most subbed female streamer in history, the subathons had to end at some point.

Ludwig ended it by destroying the children’s bed he had been sleeping in for the duration of the subathon before tearfully saying goodbye to his audience, while Ironmouse ended hers by giving an emotional speech to her friends and fans who have helped her through her struggles.

While these endings are fantastic, Finnish streamer TurunPug decided that he would go out with a bang, and that's not an exaggeration.

TurunPug explodes a car to end his subathon

To celebrate the success of his subathon, the streamer decided that he would do something special to put a bow on top of the event, but in his own way. He decided to take an old Ford Fiesta and strap 36 kilograms of dynamite to it, with plans to sit behind a reinforced barrier and detonate the explosives on stream.

The lead-up to the explosion was almost anxiety-inducing, but when the sudden explosion finally came, it was so fast it certainly made some viewers jump. After the smoke cleared, it seemed like the car had completely vanished into thin air, as very few traces of the vehicle can be seen in the clip.

Many Reddit users reacted to the crazy clip, with many commenting on the explosion's effectiveness at making the car vanish, while others shared how they were scared by the sudden loud detonation.

With such an insane way to end a subathon, other streamers will have to find their own way to one-up this moment if they want to make subathon history like Ludwig, Ironmouse, and now TurunPug.

