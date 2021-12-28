Twitch streamer Wedges snorts 50,000 Scoville hot sauce during live stream

Twitch streamer Wedges played with some hot fire during a recent challenge stream involving around 1,000,000 Scoville units of hot sauce.

His challenge began with him drinking the hot sauce every time he died while playing popular Valve FPS title Team Fortress 2. However, in the end, he took it to the extreme when he tried snorting some hot sauce.

Twitch streamer Wedges plays with extremely hot sauce; challenge goes horribly wrong

Twitch streamer Wedges, who likes to call himself a "scuffed xQc" recently tried a daring challenge involving hot sauce.

Extremely hot sauces became a major fad since Sean Evans popularized it as the final challenge in his popular YouTube show Hot Ones. It has broken many celebrities who have claimed they could handle the heat.

However, unlike Hot Ones, the Twitch streamer had no plans to drink a dab of it. He wanted to slurp around half a bottle cap every time he died on Team Fortress 2.

"The challenge is we got these f***** hot sauces, each of these are a million scoville hot sauces, so you know, every time I die, I'm going to be taking, I don't know maybe half a cap."

Wedges has played several hours of Team Fortress 2, and many players consider him to be quite good at it. But he knew going into it that he would definitely have to drink once, no matter how well he played.

However, he took it a step further by deciding to challenge himself to snort some of the less spicy hot sauce. However, even those sauces packed some punch with around 50,000 Scoville units.

The Twitch streamer didn't realize how strong it was until he took a whiff of it, and by the looks of it, he seemed to be in real pain after snorting some. However, he powered through.

In the end, after a load of tears and mucus, the Twitch streamer somehow completed the challenge. After seeing how it went through, it seems like he won't ever do it again.

Edited by Saman