Twitch streamer wins hearts as he helps a disabaled person get home 

This Twitch Streamer deserves a massive amount of praise for his heartwarming act of kindness.

Reddit user u/missPANK posted a video of Twitch streamer RayInTheCity ordering an Uber for a drunk disabled man. Ray asks the disabled man how he would prefer to go into the Uber, and the man responds that he prefers the backseat. Ray helps the man by hoisting him into the seat, while the Uber driver puts his wheelchair into the trunk.

Many users, including user u/x_Slippery_x, commented that Ray does this very often:

"This is exactly Ray's vibe too. Hope he pops off in recognition for this."

Based on the other videos of RayInTheCity, this comment rings true. Ray is consistently going out of his way to help others in the city that he lives in.

The actual stream is just Ray walking around or driving around his city and showing his viewers what it's like. Sometimes, he will show interesting things like when he puts his camera on plate rotation systems to show where they go.

Ray talks about issues he is thinking about, good news, and just life, while he walks around or drives. He is one of numerous Twitch streamers pushing for Twitch to be more diverse in what streaming can be.

Twitch Streamer RayInTheCity doesn't seem like he's putting on an act

Going into Twitter and searching for Ray shows that he doesn't mind engaging with his fanbase. Many Twitch users are not very active on Twitter early on, but Ray shows the same kindness he shows on Twitch, on Twitter too.

Ray is exactly as kind as he seems on his videos, and it is a breath of fresh air to see him continue this trend in his daily life. Hopefully, more Twitch personalities will follow his lead and stream more uplifting content on Twitch.

