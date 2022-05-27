“My friends are f***ing weird”: Twitch streamer xChocoBars is given a harsh reality check about her friends

Earlier today, during a livestream, Twitch streamer Janet "xChocoBars" had a moment of realization about her friends in the most hilarious way possible. xChocoBars is well known for collaborating with various content creators and streamers in the gaming industry.

Notably, her joyful, fun, and bubbly personality often helps her to easily work with others and become an excellent friend to them. However, in an interesting turn of events on her May 26, 2022, broadcast, the streamer hilariously opened up about how she feels about her friends and how weird they can be sometimes.

A harsh realization for Twitch star, xChocoBars

On May 26, 2022, xChocoBars was hilariously hit by the harsh reality about her friends. While reacting to one of her close friends' weird clips, the Twitch streamer found herself in an embarrassing situation.

"My friends are f****** weird."

Viewers can watch the full video below.

The Reddit post has already gone viral, fetching over 95% upvotes within a couple of hours.

Fans react to xChocoBar's hilarious reaction

As expected, xChocoBar's hilarious reaction to the clip evoked a wave of reactions from viewers. While the majority simply jumped in to mock Janet for her choice of friends, a handful of users even pointed out the excellent comic timing of the streamer.

Here are some of the responses in that regard.

xChocoBars talks about the highs and lows of being a streamer

Twitch streamer xChocoBars is one of the most prominent names in the streaming industry thanks to her enviable skill and bubbly personality. With over 900k followers on the Amazon-owned platform, Janet is considered to be one of the most popular female content creators on Twitch.

Since starting her streaming journey way back in 2015, she has built a dedicated fanbase that tunes in for her streams of competitive titles, including Apex Legends, Lost Ark, and not to mention Valorant.

LG xChocoBars @xChocoBars

(his hair is all over my dress)



twitch.tv/xchocobars happy first birthday Baton(his hair is all over my dress) happy first birthday Baton ❤️(his hair is all over my dress)twitch.tv/xchocobars https://t.co/mOdEVB0lQS

xChocoBars has risen to immense fame in the past couple of years due to her collaboration with other prominent names in the streaming world. Naturally, with such a massive fan following, Janet has had her fair share of controversies and criticisms throughout her career.

While her content is consistently unbeaten, the streamer recently spoke about the terrifying downside of being popular. As per the streamer herself, the more popular someone is, the more difficult it is to balance out their professional and personal life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul